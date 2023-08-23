Sagacity launches Datawise for Microsoft Dynamics and Shopify users
Embedded automated cleansing tool provides data quality and accuracy in under an hour
We are delighted to have launched Datawise, providing businesses with a tool they need to succeed in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.”LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data solutions expert Sagacity Solutions Ltd has announced the launch of a new embedded data cleansing tool for customer data within Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Shopify systems. Developed in partnership with software developer Flores.nl and Sagacity, and available now via Microsoft AppSource and shortly in the Shopify App Store, Datawise improves the quality, accuracy, and completeness of marketing data with automated cleansing capabilities that can clean customer data directly from within a source system in under an hour.
Datawise removes the need to extract data from source systems for cleansing and then import back for data updates, saving both time and effort and reducing errors that may occur through manual data extraction, cleansing, and import processes. Using Sagacity’s data cleansing solutions, The Bereavement Register, GAS and GASR, Datawise identifies individuals who have passed away or moved home, finding new addresses for moved individuals.
Data is automatically cleansed and updated monthly using advanced algorithms and cleansing techniques to improve data quality and accuracy, ensuring consistent and reliable information for sales and marketing campaigns. All data is handled securely and in compliance with data protection regulations, ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of customer information.
Datawise enhances the quality of data by eliminating errors and inconsistencies, enabling marketing departments and individuals to make informed business decisions. It reduces wasted marketing spend by identifying records unable to respond and protects brands from reputational damage that may occur through contacting customers who have moved or passed way.
Datawise came about through a chance meeting between fifteen years ago Chris Turner, Business Development Director at Sagacity, and Victor Heijke, Managing Director at Flores.nl.
“Over a couple of whiskeys, we stumbled upon a shared desire to assist organisations to ensure the data they use is accurate and fit for purpose,” explained Turner. “This casual conversation laid the foundation for a successful partnership, and we are delighted to have launched Datawise, providing businesses with a tool they need to succeed in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.”
“Working on Datawise gave us not only the opportunity to build cool and nifty technology but to also use this technology and our long-standing experience to add value for our customers,” added Heijke. “The partnership with Sagacity has created one fantastic team working to deliver the best data solutions for our customers. It has been a great experience, and it is now time to give our customers that experience as well.”
Datawise is available now on Microsoft AppSource and will soon be available in the Shopify App Store.
