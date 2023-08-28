A Revamped eSalesData Unveils B2B Database for Enhanced Business Growth!
eSalesData, customizable data solution provider has announced a massive revamp of its 75 Million B2B database to improve accuracy and responsiveness.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA(CA), UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eSalesData, an industry leader in providing customized data solutions to organizations, has announced a massive revamp of its extensive database, which contains 75 million B2B records. The revamp shows the company's commitment to providing data that is not only highly accurate and responsive but also authorized by complying with crucial privacy laws such as GDPR and CCPA.
The database overhaul is a direct reaction to the clients' growing data demands, which need up-to-date and legally compliant contact data that is free of redundancy. The company hopes to provide businesses with an incredibly accurate and responsive database by devoting significant resources and time to the revamp.
KEY ENHANCEMENT OF THE DATABASE:
• Expanded data coverage
• Improved data segmentation
• Customization based on specialization
• Improved data accuracy
• Professional's sector-wide data
• Industry-specific segmented lists
• 95% email deliverability rate
• CASS-certification
• Professionals, decision-makers, and more
"Our years of experience have given us a deep understanding of our clients' needs, which has driven us to constantly reinvent ourselves in order to achieve unparalleled precision in helping businesses prospect better and build business partnerships that last longer." said Tony Huff, CEO, eSalesData, during the announcement.
The enhanced database will alter how firms think about marketing operations, prospecting, and recruiting. This change will have a beneficial impact by generating conversion-worthy leads, shortening the sales cycle, employing better prospects, enhancing brand recognition, and other benefits.
About eSalesData
eSalesData is an industry leader in data-driven marketing solutions that help organizations make better marketing decisions and increase ROI. With over a decade of expertise in helping acquire leads, doing market research, and establishing a client list, eSalesData has consistently delivered results for over 4k+ firms in over 300 B2B sectors.
Angelina Smith
eSalesdata
+1 510-298-0261
sales@esalesdata.com
