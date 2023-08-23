Geospatial Solutions Market Size Expected To Reach $895 Billion By 2027

Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the geospatial solutions market. As per TBRC’s geospatial solutions market forecast, the geospatial solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $895.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.1% through the forecast period.

Growing research activities regarding space and earth and continuous investments in research activities are expected to propel the growth of the geospatial solutions market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest geospatial solutions market share. Major geospatial solutions market leaders include Pitney Bowes Inc., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies, Harris Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, TomTom International B.V., Alphabet (Google), Topcon Corporation, HERE Technologies.

Geospatial Solutions Market Segments

1) By Solution Type: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: Earth Observation, Scanning, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Surveying and Mapping, Geovisualization, Planning and Analysis, Land Management, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructural Development, Other End-Users

The geospatial solutions are solutions used to collect, store, manage, and organize data pertaining to geographic information such as zip codes, addresses, or latitude and longitude coordinates of a location. It uses data collected by satellites, digital and analogue maps, and aerial and street imagery.

