Function-as-a-Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Function-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the function-as-a-service market. As per TBRC’s function-as-a-service market forecast, the function-as-a-service market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.
The increase in app development activities is expected to drive the growth of the function-as-a-service (FaaS) market. North America is expected to hold the largest function-as-a-service market share. Major players in the function-as-a-service market include Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Perforce Software Inc., Manjrasoft Pty Ltd., SixSqSàrl, VMware Inc., Red Hat.
Function-as-a-Service Market Segments
1) By Service: Tablets, Smartphones, Gaming Consoles, Laptops/PCs
2) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud
3) By Enterprise: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Other End-Users (Media And Entertainment, Government, Educational Institutions)
Function-as-a-service (FaaS) refers to a category of cloud computing service that is used to build, run, manage, and compute, application packages as functions without the need of having to maintain their own infrastructure. FaaS is a category of cloud computing services that. It divides servers into functions. So, they can automatically scale into microservices without the requirement for independent infrastructure management.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Function-as-a-Service Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
