Terralogic recognized in the Inc. 5000 Honorees list, ranks among the top 0.07% of rapidly growing American companies.

SAN JOSE, CA, U.S.A, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine announced the list of Fastest growing companies in the United States for 2023 and Terralogic has made it to the list for the second time in a row. With a consistent commitment to innovation and sustained growth, Terralogic is proud to be ranked at no. 3250 in the Inc. 5000 list with an incredible 157% revenue growth over 3 years highlighting its exceptional performance in the business landscape.

The Inc. 5000 list, renowned for its data-driven insights and comprehensive analysis, showcases companies that have demonstrated exceptional success and substantial revenue expansion over the specified timeframe. Terralogic’s achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence, and forward-thinking strategies, bolstering exceptional productivity and customer satisfaction. With a keen understanding of current trends, Terralogic continually thrives to take a customer-focused strategy, foster robust partnerships, and navigate businesses through a digital transformation landscape. This accomplishment propels Terralogic to set higher success standards, pioneer innovation, and establish new industry benchmarks.

Expressing his gratitude towards the great accomplishment, the CEO of Terralogic, Renil Komitla stated “Since its inception in 2008, We have steadily evolved to grow as a leading global digital transformation studio providing end-to-end digital solutions to many companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the support of our trusted customers, partners, and employees.”

About Terralogic:

Terralogic is a global leading digital transformation solutions provider with a design-first approach providing end-to-end digital solutions for businesses. Founded in 2008 by Renil Komitla, the company has seen immense growth and now has around 1500+ employees, with operations in over 5 countries. UX/UI design, App dev and software services, Cybersecurity, and cloud are some of their areas of expertise. This diverse skill set reflects Terralogic's unwavering commitment to delivering holistic, state-of-the-art solutions to its global clientele. For more information, visit www.terralogic.com.

About INC.:

Since 1979, Inc. magazine has been a well-known American business periodical with an emphasis on startups, small enterprises, and growth-oriented businesses. The Inc. 5000 is a yearly ranking of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States created by Inc. magazine. Companies are ranked in this list according to their three-year percentage revenue increase. The Inc. 5000 is a distinguished list that honors corporate growth, innovation, and achievement. Being included on this list demonstrates a company's capacity to overcome obstacles, seize chances, and have a substantial impact on its industry. For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.