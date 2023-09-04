Codiant Officially Unveils Its New Website with New Branding and Visual Identity
Designed to clarify the company’s purpose- to deliver digitally on the promise of personalization – Codiant has embraced its priority to deliver value, powered by the skills & creativity of its people”IL, EAST MOLINE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Digital Transformation Company Codiant- A Yash Technologies Company, has launched a rebranded website that ties its services with an internal restructuring. From a branding point of view, the leading Mobile App and Web Development Company has inched closer to grasping its digital competence and manifesting it boldly with a more straightforward logo and new visual identity.
— Vikrant Jain, CEO, Codiant Software Technologies
Codiant’s new website reflects a simplified structure of its dense services. The design provides a new fresh experience to businesses looking for the right technology partner from the “idea to launch” phase for their product development.
“We wanted to greatly simplify the organization’s capabilities into piece parts. There are enterprises and several SMEs who find it harder to understand different digital services, tools and technologies. But they are clear with their needs and wants. We created a simple platform where every industry and services are visually dissected with great details,” the Codiant team explained.
From a creative perspective, now Codiant’s work, portfolio, offerings, labelling, and interface effortlessly speak to individual brand requirements and digital choices.
The Brand Campaign:
Codiant’s new brand campaign stating, “From Zero to Completeness, Creating the Brand from The Inside Out” has its roots to Digital Transformation & Modernization.
The new logo, which is an open-looped single C carrying more depth and weight, is derived from the Concept of The Golden Ratio- stating the company’s excellence in creating organically balanced designs.
“The new logo and the visual identity symbolize our ambition to bring a state of completeness to our clients, no matter where the company is standing. We are evolving the mission and rolling out the campaign with our one-off expertise in Mobile App and Web Development across platforms”, says Vikrant Jain, CEO and Founder, Codiant.
“Our human-centered design thinking approach and talented network of people & resources are supporting us to scale up the campaign capacity and lead the effort. As we move forward, we’re thrilled that Codiant has reimagined the escalation of product development and delivery from scratch to build completeness for all”, added Mr. Jain.
To see Codiant’s new website refresh, visit www.codiant.com and for the additional details on the evolution of Codiant’s new logo and brand campaign, visit the company’s blog here.
About Codiant
CODIANT, a YASH Technologies Company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next-generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.
As a key player in the technology industry, the company keeps an edge by proactively developing business solutions for its clients’ enterprises belonging to industries like healthcare, eCommerce, on-demand delivery, transport & logistics, real estate, and more.
