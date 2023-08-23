Veyond Metaverse Named Finalist in 7th International VR Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their recent recognition by StartUs Insights, Veyond Metaverse has been announced as a finalist for the prestigious "VR Healthcare Solution of the Year."
The VR Awards, symbolizing excellence in Virtual Reality, acknowledges leading pioneers and transformative projects that shape the immersive technology industry. With its groundbreaking Veyond Connect™, the company finds itself in the spotlight, being honored for its instrumental role in advancing healthcare.
Veyond Connect™, harnessing AI, dynamic digital twin technology, haptic feedback, and extended reality, promises a paradigm shift in medical experiences. By seeking to democratize top-notch surgical care and setting global healthcare standards, Veyond Metaverse continues to emphasize its commitment to pioneering healthcare innovations.
Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse, commented, "Being nominated is a testament to our unwavering dedication to bridging healthcare disparities through innovative solutions. To be recognized among industry giants is both an honor and a motivation to continue our trailblazing efforts."
Slated for November 30, 2023, at de Doelen in Rotterdam, the award ceremony promises to be an illustrious evening, uniting luminaries from the immersive technology sector.
The "VR Healthcare Solution of the Year" category boasts other esteemed finalists, including FundamentalVR's CareVR, NextWave Safety Solutions' Safe Patient Handling VR, Osso VR's Osso Academy, and the pioneering Time is Brain Experience from Siemens Healthineers & Virtual Zone Studios.
Explore Veyond Metaverse's innovations and delve deeper into the 7th International VR Awards at www.veyondmetaverse.com.
About Veyond Metaverse: A trailblazer in XR healthcare technology, Veyond Metaverse's mission is to seamlessly integrate XR, AR, and VR, forging the future of enhanced healthcare collaborations – from surgical training to real-time surgery assistance.
Adam Choe
About Veyond Metaverse: A trailblazer in XR healthcare technology, Veyond Metaverse's mission is to seamlessly integrate XR, AR, and VR, forging the future of enhanced healthcare collaborations – from surgical training to real-time surgery assistance.
Veyond Metaverse
info@veyondmetaverse.com