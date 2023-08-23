Royal Meteorological Society Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2023

A large storm advances over the plain and beginChugwater Tornados to spin, giving rise to a huge tornado in southern Wyoming. Forest fire is a disaster for each country, many consequences when a forest fire occurs, including climate change, weather Monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in Bangladesh. Bangladesh have experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying an

Shortlist announced and public vote opens!

LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Meteorological Society is pleased to open the public vote for the 2023 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition. Now in its eighth year, the competition is a window to the vastly different climates experienced across the world and provides an international platform to highlight global weather events.

The 2023 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition showcases some of the world’s most striking weather phenomena, alongside images that narrate compelling stories about the impacts of climate change. Highlights include rare red sprite lightning, dramatic tornadoes and cloud formations, ice-covered landscapes, flood-filled streets, dry riverbeds and deadly forest fires.

The shortlisted images emphasise the beauty and fragility of our weather and the urgency to limit further global warming while adapting to the changes we are already experiencing. We invite people to vote for their favourite photograph from a shortlist of the finest entries.

In July, a judging panel of photography experts and meteorologists selected the shortlist from the competition’s main and smartphone categories and voted for their overall winners.

● The public has until 24 September 2023 to vote for their favourite finalist.

● The vote is open from 00:01 (BST) on Thursday 24 August and closes on Sunday 24 September at 23:59 (BST).

● The winners will be announced on Thursday 5 October.

To see the shortlisted images and vote for your favourite, visit: rmets.org/SCWPYvote

The competition sees talented amateur and professional photographers from 94 countries showcasing their best weather and climate photographs and sharing the stories that the images reveal.

Weather systems shape and impact the global economy, human health, our environment, and life choices. Today, climate change is altering our weather and triggering long-term changes to weather patterns, leading to increasingly frequent and unprecedented events, such as historic floods and droughts. Raising awareness of these changes and their impact on society and the environment is critical to galvanising action to mitigate against and adapt to climate change globally.

Prof Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), said:

“In my eighth year of judging the Weather Photographer of the Year competition, the entrants never fail to astonish me. This year’s shortlist shows the world’s weather in all its variety, beauty, power and even its capacity to devastate.

Images bear witness to the impact of flooding, wildfires and drought on both natural habitats and human life. We hope that this will bring attention to the increasing frequency of these events caused by climate change, and prompt swifter action.”

Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer at Standard Chartered, commented:

"Congratulations to the finalists shortlisted for the Standard Chartered-sponsored Weather Photographer of the Year competition.

"Their images of beautiful and striking scenes from around the world so movingly depict the impacts of climate change on our planet. Thank you to all those who entered the competition for sharing your talent.”

ITV Weather, who were involved in judging the competition, said:

“It was fascinating being part of the judging panel for this competition, and to see such awe-inspiring moments of weather from around the world. The competition shows how weather and climate impacts us differently, and how it can affect and influence daily life.

“The entrants showed so much passion for telling these stories and providing us with glimpses of the planet’s ever changing weather and climate. It was a strong shortlist, and congratulations to everyone who participated.”

The winners and runners-up of the main and mobile categories for ‘Weather Photographer of the Year 2023’, ‘Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2023’, supported by The Week Junior Science+Nature, and the result of the public vote will be revealed on Thursday, 5 October. The announcement will be made via RMetS Instagram stories (rmets_) at 6 pm (BST) before being shared on the Royal Meteorological Society’s website and other channels.



Ends

For press and media enquiries, please get in touch with Nuala Ginty PR, nginty@me.com Tel: +44 79 444 78 132

For media enquiries relating to Standard Chartered, please contact: Charlotte Love, Director, Sustainability Communications, charlotte.love@sc.com

Notes to Editors

The public vote runs from 24 August – 24 September via rmets.org/SCWPYvote

The hashtag for social media is #SCWPYvote

High-res images, captions and full details can be downloaded here

Image use

Images can only be used in conjunction with publicising and promoting the competition. If you would like to feature a gallery of the photographs on a website or within a publication, please ensure full credit is provided to the individual photographer as per the filename. For any additional enquiries regarding hi-res copies and reproducing the images, please contact weatherphotographer@rmets.org.

Key dates

Entries open - Tuesday 25 April - Tuesday 27 June

Judging period - 28 June – 21 July

Shortlist for Main and Mobile Phone categories announced - Thursday, 24 August

Public voting period - 24 August - 24 September

All winners announced - Thursday 5 October

About the Royal Meteorological Society

The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) is a membership charity that serves as the leading independent expert in weather and climate.

The Society is owned by its membership but exists for the benefit of all. It plays a key role as the custodian of both the science and the profession of meteorology in the UK and has an important role to play internationally as one of the world’s largest meteorological societies. Programmes of work are broad and diverse, with activities and events held for members, the general public, educators, policy and decision-makers and the wider meteorological and climate community.

To find out more about the Royal Meteorological Society, discover a wealth of weather and climate resources, and become a member, please visit: rmets.org

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and