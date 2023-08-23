Interview With Amet Selman: Balancing Business Success And Global Impact
Discover how Amet Selman, in an exclusive interview, navigates achieving business triumph while prioritizing a profound worldwide influence.
Agricultural sustainability goes beyond today's fields; it's sowing for a future where ecological balance and abundant nourishment intertwine seamlessly.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The establishment of AAA Holding Group 's new fertiliser plant in Basra has been one of the most significant investments in Iraq in recent years, helping to diversify the country's industry away from oil.
— Amet Selman
With a major new expansion now underway, Iraq Business News interviewed the company's CEO, Amet Selman, about his vision for the business.
Iraq Business News : Could you elaborate on your company's mission and approach?
Amet Selman : At AAA Holding Group, our mission is to create a legacy that benefits future generations. We're not solely driven by profit; we're driven by a responsibility to address pressing global challenges. Our approach involves finding innovative solutions to enhance food production, minimise waste, and reduce the carbon footprint in agriculture. Striking a balance between sustainable business practices and meaningful impact is our core philosophy.
IBN : Can you provide some specifics about how your company is actively combating food insecurity?
AS : Certainly. One of our main projects focusses on transforming supply chains. Through the use of cutting-edge technology like AI-driven predictive analysis, we've managed to significantly reduce food waste by anticipating demand and adjusting production accordingly . This endeavour aligns with our belief that every grain matters, especially when millions around the world are still struggling with hunger. By streamlining supply chains, we're not only reducing waste but also ensuring that food reaches those who need it most.
IBN : Turning to the climate front, how does AAA Holding Group approach this complex issue?
AS : Climate change demands a collective response, and businesses have a critical role to play. We've invested significantly in renewable energy such as solar-powered irrigation systems, adopted sustainable farming practices like organic cultivation, and spearheaded research in carbon capture and storage by partnering with leading research institutions. Our belief is that corporate responsibility goes beyond maximising profits; it extends to minimising our environmental impact. The shift to renewable energy sources and sustainable practices reflects our commitment to a greener future.
IBN : But isn't this a considerable challenge? How do you navigate the financial implications while driving these initiatives?
AS : It's undeniably a challenge. However, I firmly believe that long-term viability requires integrating sustainability into business strategies. Yes, there are initial investments, but they pay off over time through increased operational efficiency, reduced risks, and enhanced brand reputation. Moreover, investors are increasingly valuing companies with a strong ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focus, which aligns with our approach.
IBN : Shifting gears slightly, you're not only leading in the corporate sphere but also mentoring young entrepreneurs. What are you doing, and how do you envision this contributing to a sustainable future?
AS : Mentoring the next generation is a passion of mine. I want to inspire young entrepreneurs to envision success beyond profits, to understand the power of balancing business acumen with a commitment to societal and environmental betterment. By cultivating this mindset early on, we're fostering a culture where future leaders prioritise sustainability leading to innovative solutions like bio-degradable packaging startups and vertical farming initiatives. And that, I believe, is pivotal in steering us toward a more positive trajectory.
IBN : What's your ultimate vision for AAA Holding Group's impact on the global stage?
AS : Our ultimate vision is to set an example that resonates across industries, not just in Iraq, but beyond. I want AAA Holding Group to be known not just for its financial success, but for its enduring contributions to food security and climate action. By demonstrating that businesses can be agents of positive change, we hope to inspire a broader movement where companies embrace their responsibility to society and the planet.
IBN : Thank you, Mr. Selman, for sharing your insights.
AS : Thank you, it's a pleasure to discuss these vital topics and shed light on the importance of collective action for a better future.
About Amet Selman:
Amet Selman, a distinguished civil engineer turned corporate leader, serves as the CEO and President of AAA Holding Group Ltd, a prominent British fertiliser manufacturing plant. With an engineering degree from a prestigious university, Amet transitioned seamlessly from civil engineering to the corporate world, demonstrating a keen acumen for strategic leadership.
His engineering background has been instrumental in optimising AAA Holding Group’s manufacturing processes, setting the company apart in the competitive agricultural industry. Under Amet’s stewardship, the firm has seen substantial growth and recognition for its commitment to quality and sustainable practices.
As a British national, Amet has leveraged his extensive network and in-depth understanding of the UK’s manufacturing landscape to facilitate the company’s domestic and international expansion. His leadership style, centred on inclusivity, innovation, and integrity, has been crucial in propelling AAA Holding Group Ltd to new heights.
Amet’s professional journey is marked by a wealth of international experience, having held significant executive roles in Dubai and Sydney prior to his current position.
Beyond his corporate commitments, Amet is a fervent sports enthusiast. He is an avid golfer and tennis player, and relishes the tranquillity and challenge that these sports offer. An adventurer at heart, he also enjoys camping and fishing, embracing the beauty of the British outdoors.
Above all, Amet is a proud father of four - two boys and two girls. Living in the serene town of Sunningdale, England, he strives to maintain a balance between his demanding professional life and his commitments as a family man. This balance, he believes, is essential in leading a fulfilling life and serves as an inspiration for his team at AAA Holding Group Ltd.
Amet Selman
AAA Holding Ltd.
+44 7400008010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram