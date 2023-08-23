Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea Wins Prestigious iTQi Crystal Award, Garnering Acclaim for Exquisite Flavor and Unmatched Quality
Crafting Excellence: Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea's Journey to TriumphTAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Eagle Food, a leading innovator in the tea industry, is thrilled to announce a momentous achievement: its Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea has been honored with the prestigious iTQi (International Taste & Quality Institute ) Crystal Award. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of premium teas.
Empire Eagle Food has consistently been a trailblazer in the world of teas, and its latest achievement is a resounding affirmation of its dedication to crafting remarkable products. The iTQi(International Taste & Quality Institute ) Crystal Award is an esteemed recognition of Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea's unparalleled flavor and impeccable quality, marking it as a truly exceptional choice for tea enthusiasts worldwide.
"We are delighted to receive the iTQi Crystal Award for our Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea," said James Tseng, CEO of Empire Eagle Food. "This award not only reflects the dedication of our skilled artisans but also celebrates the rich heritage of Taiwanese tea culture that we aim to share with the world."
Embracing Tradition, Embodying Innovation
Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea is a unique and captivating blend that marries tradition with innovation. After sun-withering, indoor resting (cooling), stirring and shaking, killing and twisting, baking and rolling, the initial production of oolong tea is completed. Then, it undergoes two high-temperature roasting to produce the aroma of "traditional Taiwanese popcorn". Not only is it the aroma of Taiwanese popcorn, but after a sip, you will find that there is also a strong aroma of Japanese genmai in the aftertaste.
This award-winning tea encapsulates the essence of Empire Eagle Food's commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The accolade underscores the company's steadfast dedication to delivering a tea experience that goes beyond taste, inviting individuals to embark on a journey of sensory delight and cultural immersion.
Elevating Tea Appreciation: The Experience of Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea
Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea isn't just a beverage; it's an experience that enchants the senses. With its amber hue and genmai fragrance, each sip transports tea enthusiasts to the lush tea gardens of Taiwan. The delicate interplay of flavors, from Taiwanese popcorn to strong genmai, unfolds with every sip, leaving a lasting impression that lingers on the palate.
This award affirms what tea connoisseurs have known for years—the excellence of Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea. Its remarkable flavor profile, combined with Empire Eagle Food's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, establishes the tea as an emblem of the company's values and dedication to delivering the finest products to its customers.
Continuing the Legacy of Excellence
The iTQi Crystal Award marks a pivotal moment in Empire Eagle Food's journey, but it's far from the end. With this achievement as a driving force, the company is inspired to push boundaries and continue its pursuit of tea perfection. As consumers increasingly seek authentic and extraordinary experiences, Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea stands as an embodiment of the company's dedication to delivering excellence.
"This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting teas that enrich lives and celebrate culture," remarked Mindy Jen, Director of the Marketing Department at Empire Eagle Food. "We are excited to share this extraordinary tea with a global audience and invite them to join us in celebrating the artistry of tea-making."
Discover the Extraordinary: Experience Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea
Empire Eagle Food invites tea enthusiasts and newcomers alike to savor the exquisite flavor and cultural heritage encapsulated within each cup of Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea. With its iTQi Crystal Award recognition, the tea emerges as a symbol of excellence, inviting brand owners to indulge in a sensory journey that transcends borders.
To learn more about Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea and Empire Eagle Food's commitment to crafting exceptional teas, please visit www.bobaempire.com or contact sales@empireeaglefood.com.
About Empire Eagle Food
Empire Eagle Food is a TOTAL SOLUTION of bubble tea manufacture and a pioneering force in the tea industry, driven by a passion for innovation and a reverence for tradition. With a mission to elevate the tea-drinking experience, Empire Eagle Food meticulously crafts teas that capture the essence of Taiwan's rich cultural heritage. Guided by principles of sustainability and excellence, the company's diverse range of teas continues to redefine the boundaries of flavor and quality, offering tea enthusiasts an extraordinary journey in every cup.
