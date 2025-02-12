BOBA CHiC to Showcase Innovative, Plant-Based Boba at Natural Products Expo West 2025

BOBA CHiC, the Taiwanese boba tea pioneer, is set to revolutionize the industry with its new line of plant-based boba at Natural Products Expo West.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOBA CHiC, a leading Taiwanese beverage company, is excited to announce its participation in the Natural Products Expo West 2025, held in Anaheim, California. As a pioneer in the boba tea industry, BOBA CHiC will be showcasing its latest line of innovative, plant-based boba products at booth #3494 in Hall D.Visitors to the expo will have the opportunity to experience BOBA CHiC's commitment to natural, healthy, and delicious beverages. The company will be featuring a range of new products, including gluten-free and vegan boba options, made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients. Highlights include the 100% natural Dream Aurora Powder, classic Taiwanese sweet dessert - Grass Jelly, and the popular Ube Marbling Powder. Of course, no BOBA CHiC booth would be complete without our award-winning Rice Puffed Oolong Tea."We are thrilled to be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West and sharing our passion for innovative and sustainable boba with the world," said Mindy Jen, CMO at BOBA CHiC. "By showcasing our new plant-based products, we aim to challenge the perception of boba as an unhealthy indulgence and demonstrate that it can be both delicious and nutritious."Hailing from Taichung, Taiwan, the birthplace of boba tea, BOBA CHiC has been at the forefront of the boba revolution, constantly pushing the boundaries of flavor and innovation. With a focus on natural ingredients and sustainable practices, BOBA CHiC is committed to providing consumers with healthier and more delicious beverage options.About BOBA CHiCBOBA CHiC is a Taiwanese beverage company dedicated to creating innovative and delicious boba tea products. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and flavor, BOBA CHiC has become a leading brand in the global boba tea market.

Black GABA Rice Matcha Amazake Latte earned the AA Taste Award

