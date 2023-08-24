Voicegain Attains SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

Cutting-edge Speech Recognition and Voice AI Company Demonstrates Adherence to Stringent Security Standards. This builds on PCI DSS achieved earlier this year.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voicegain, the leading Edge Voice AI platform for Enterprises and Voice SaaS companies, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a System and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type I report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories. Voicegain’s SOC 2 Type I report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.”

"As a Privacy first Voice AI Platform, we take security very seriously here at Voicegain. As a developer using our APIs or as a user of our platform, you shouldn’t have to worry about the controls in place for your sensitive voice data." said Dr Jacek Jarmulak, Co-founder, CTO & CISO Of Voicegain.

"At Voicegain, we have maintained a robust information security program for over a decade now and this has been communicated throughout our organization for quite some time now. Earlier this year, we achieved PCI-DSS compliance for our Developer platform and today's successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 Audit marks a significant milestone in our security and compliance journey." continued Dr Jarmulak.

What Is SOC 2?

Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) is a set of criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess controls relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems a service organization uses to process users’ data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. SOC 2 compliance is important for Voice AI platforms like Voicegain, as it demonstrates that we have implemented controls to safeguard users’ data.

There are two types of SOC 2 compliance:

1. SOC 2 Type 1: Validates that an organization has established appropriate controls at a specific point in time.

2. SOC 2 Type 2: Confirms that an organization has maintained and operated those controls over a period of time, typically 6 to 12 months.

Implication for Voicegain Users

From a functional standpoint, achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance doesn’t change anything. Our APIs and Apps will work exactly as they always have and as expected. However SOC 2 Type 1 compliance means that we have established a set of controls and processes to ensure the security of our users’ data. This compliance demonstrates that we have the necessary measures in place to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access and disclosure.

What’s Next? SOC 2 Type II

Our commitment to security doesn’t end with SOC 2 Type 1. We are already working towards achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which we plan to accomplish in Q1 2024. This will further validate that we maintain the highest levels of security, ensuring that our users can continue to rely on and trust Voicegain.

Voicegain's speech recognition technology has been widely recognized for its innovation and impact across industries. From call centers and customer service applications to transcription of Zoom Meetings in enterprise and healthcare and transcription of classroom lectures, Voicegain's solutions have demonstrated their ability to transform audio data into actionable insights. The attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 compliance further solidifies Voicegain's position as a reliable and responsible provider of cutting-edge speech recognition services.

"We understand that in today's digital landscape, data security is non-negotiable," added Arun Santhebennur, Co-founder & CEO of Voicegain. "By achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, we aim to set an industry standard for ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of the data entrusted to us. Our customers can have full confidence that their sensitive information is protected throughout its lifecycle."

To request a copy of our SOC 2 Type 1 report, contact security.it@voicegain.ai