CoinStructive and EFANI Join Forces to Enhance Mobile Security in the Cryptocurrency Industry
In a world where we are left to secure our own devices, I can rest well knowing people who use EFANI will never have their phones ported. In the eyes of CoinStructive that means one less victim. ”SAN DIEGO , CA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinStructive, the Web3 industry leading provider of cryptocurrency forensic investigations, has announced a strategic partnership with EFANI, “DontPort LLC”, a pioneering mobile security company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the security measures for cryptocurrency users, ensuring the safety of their digital assets.
CoinStructive has long been recognized for its commitment to advancing the adoption and understanding of blockchain technology. With a track record of providing innovative compliance and investigatory solutions to both individuals and businesses, CoinStructive is dedicated to creating a safer and more accessible environment for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
EFANI is the premier mobile service provider that specializes in protecting sensitive data and communications by defending against SIM swaps using an 11-layer proprietary verification process. The company's mission of fighting phone hacks aligns seamlessly with CoinStructive's vision of bolstering security measures within the Web3 ecosystem.
Together, CoinStructive and EFANI will combine their expertise to offer a comprehensive suite of services that address the growing concerns surrounding mobile security in the cryptocurrency space. This partnership will pave the way for a more secure and user-friendly experience, empowering individuals and businesses to confidently engage in cryptocurrency transactions and communication.
Efani's general manager Mark Kreitzman said, “I look forward to working together to help educate people on the proactive measures they can take to secure themselves, their data and their crypto. As interest in crypto rises, so does the hacker activity"
"In a world where we are left to secure our own devices, I can rest well knowing people who use EFANI will never have their phones ported. In the eyes of CoinStructive that means one less victim. Partnering with them to combat crypto fraud is the perfect marriage. And as a customer myself, I can attest to their security," added Chris Groshong, CoinStructive President.
CoinStructive and EFANI are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to a future where the cryptocurrency community can operate with confidence, knowing that their assets and communications are safeguarded by state-of-the-art security measures.
About CoinStructive:
CoinStructive is a leading provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, dedicated to advancing the adoption and understanding of blockchain technology. With a commitment to innovation and security in the Web3 space, CoinStructive offers a range of products and services tailored to the needs of fraud victims and compliance minded crypto financial institutions.
Website: www.coinstructive.com
About EFANI:
EFANI is a pioneering mobile security company that specializes in protecting sensitive data and communications through advanced encryption and security solutions. With a focus on ensuring the privacy and security of mobile communications, EFANI empowers individuals and businesses to confidently communicate and transact in the digital age.
Website: www.efani.com
