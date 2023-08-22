UZBEKISTAN, August 22 - Talks between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan delegations took place in an expanded format

The talks between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continued in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

Issues of further deepening the Uzbekistan – Azerbaijan strategic partnership and developing multifaceted cooperation, primarily in the political, trade-economic, transport-communication, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, were discussed.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the highest level of development of relations between the two countries in recent years, the peoples of which are closely connected by a common religion, spiritual values, similar traditions, language, and culture.

The Leader of Uzbekistan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the 100th Anniversary of the outstanding statesman, National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth.

The Presidents highly appreciated the results of the Business Forum held the day before with the participation of leading companies from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The dynamic growth in trade and industrial cooperation was noted with satisfaction. It was pointed out that there are opportunities to increase the trade turnover to $1 billion in the coming years by replacing expensive imports from third countries with affordable and high-quality products from national manufacturers.

Speaking about the development of industrial cooperation, the Presidents welcomed the firm agreements reached on the joint implementation of essential projects in energy, metallurgy, mining, machine-building, electrical, textile, pharmaceutical, agro-industrial, and other sectors.

To support such projects, the importance of active development of the established joint Investment Fund funds was noted.

Support was expressed for the development of interregional cooperation, in particular, the establishment of direct contacts and regular meetings of the heads of regional administrations to promote new cooperation projects, considering their industrial potential.

The two countries’ leaders called the development of cooperation in transport and transit as strategically important.

Last year, Uzbek cargo’s transportation volume through the port of Baku almost doubled. Uzbekistan intends to increase cargo transportation further using the modern transport network of Azerbaijan.

In this context, measures were discussed to create a joint logistics company within the framework of the Trans-Caspian corridor and to build a warehouse infrastructure and logistics centers in the ports of Baku and third countries.

Several other agreements have been reached to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly on holding Culture and Cinema Days, meetings of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, and youth organizations.

At the meeting, reports were heard from the heads of foreign affairs agencies, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission, and ministers of transport and energy, agriculture, and culture on the agenda of the talks.

Following the meeting, the heads of state instructed to prepare several action plans and establish mechanisms to implement the agreements reached effectively.

