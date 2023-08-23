Vactidy V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: A Step Forward in Home Cleaning

66% OFF on Amazon Woot for $99 !

NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vactidy is pleased to unveil the V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, an innovative addition designed to enhance your cleaning routine. This advanced appliance has been meticulously crafted to redefine the cleaning experience, offering a more efficient and convenient solution for households everywhere.

The V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner boasts a suite of advanced features designed to meet the demands of modern lifestyles. Equipped with state-of-the-art suction technology, this device is optimized for both hard floors and carpets. The motorized floor brush with 2 LED headlights helps track dirt in dark and hard-to-reach places. The swivels 180° sideways and 90° up and down flexible and movable. Its lightweight and ergonomic design ensures easy maneuverability, allowing users to clean even hard-to-reach areas with minimal effort.

One of the key highlights of the V8 is its powerful battery performance. With a long-lasting battery that offers up to 35 minutes of continuous operation, users can clean their entire home without interruptions. The battery also charges rapidly, ensuring that the V8 is always ready to tackle any cleaning task. V8 battery is detachable, meaning the user can purchase an additional battery if needed, extending cleaning duration further.

Vactidy understands the importance of a clean living environment, which is why the V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is engineered with a multi-stage filtration system. This system effectively captures 99% of dust particles and traps particles as small as 0.1 microns, contributing to improved indoor air quality and a fresher home.

Users are Raving about the V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

“I never knew that. I would brag about a vacuum until now. This thing is insane. It got so much dust, hair and debris from my floor. It lasts longer than it says it does. I am definitely in love with this. This is the second one. I've purchased one for the living room and the bedrooms and one for the kitchen area which gets messy super fast.” - Alissa M.

“We enjoy our new cordless vacuum. It’s very convenient to use and take anywhere in the house. Even my kids love to vacuum and enjoy cleaning up messes since this is something they can manipulate easily without a cord in without it being large and bulky.” - Mathew

Vactidy is offering an exclusive limited-time promotion. For a limited period, customers can enjoy a substantial 66% off discount on Amazon Woot from 290 USD to 99 USD, making this advanced cleaning solution even more accessible to households across the world. This discount provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to experience the benefits of the V8 at an exceptional value.

The V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner embodies Vactidy's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of homeowners. With its impressive features, durability, and exceptional performance, the V8 is set to become an indispensable tool in maintaining a clean and comfortable living space.



Key Features of the V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

Vacuum body weight: less than 5lbs

Strong suction: 20kPa

Filtering method: 4 stages filtration with Washable HEPA filter and cyclonic components

Working time in standard mode: 35 minutes

Lighting: LED headlights

Mount: Yes

Accessories: Powered floor brush, round brush, crevice tool, extendable tube, mount, AC adapter, HEPA filter, and a user’s guide.



About Vactidy:

Vactidy is a leading brand in the home cleaning industry, dedicated to developing innovative and efficient cleaning solutions that elevate the quality of life for its customers. With a passion for excellence, Vactidy continually pushes the boundaries of technology to create products that redefine cleaning standards.

