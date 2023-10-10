Amazon Prime Day save on Vactidy Nimble T6 Robot Vacuum and Blitz V8 Cordless Vacuum

70% OFF on Amazon with Code: AQRKKYEH 50% OFF on Amazon with Code: 9E8WLEIG

NEW YORK, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vactidy proudly announces its participation in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11 with its exclusive discounts on its flagship products, the Nimble T6 Robot Vacuum and the Blitz V8 Cordless Vacuum. With savings of up to 70% off, customers can take advantage of these incredible deals to bring superior cleaning technology into their homes.

The Blitz V8 Cordless Vacuum is a versatile 6-in-1 cleaning solution designed to adapt to various cleaning tasks. Its lightweight and compact body make it easy to handle, allowing users to effortlessly navigate through their homes. The vacuum's high-efficient filtration system captures even the tiniest particles, ensuring cleaner air in the surrounding environment. With its strong 29KPa suction power, the Blitz V8 shows good result on hard floors and low pile carpets, effortlessly picking up dirt and debris. The vacuum comes with a detachable 2200mAh battery that provides a long-lasting running time of 45 minutes on a single charge. Its flexible head, accompanied by LED headlights, illuminates hard-to-reach areas, enabling thorough cleaning in every nook and cranny. Now in $80 on prime deals with code: AQRKKYEH.

The Nimble T6 Robot Vacuum combines powerful suction capabilities with advanced technology to deliver outstanding cleaning performance on all types of floors. With its strong 2000Pa suction, it effortlessly removes dirt, dust, and debris, ensuring a spotless environment. The vacuum's extra-thin body with a height of only 2.89", allows it to reach tight places seamlessly, providing thorough cleaning in every corner of the home. Equipped with a 2500mAh battery, the Nimble T6 offers an impressive runtime of up to 100 minutes, ensuring extended cleaning sessions without interruption. Thanks to its roller brush, the vacuum cleans more thoroughly than traditional suction ports, especially for carpet cleaning. Users can conveniently control the Nimble T6 via Alexa, Siri, Vactidy App, or a remote control, making it easier to operate and customize cleaning preferences. The vacuum offers multiple cleaning modes, including Auto, Spot, and Edge, catering to different cleaning needs and ensuring a personalized cleaning experience. Now in $100 on prime deals with code: 9E8WLEIG.

"The Nimble T6 Robot Vacuum and the Blitz V8 Cordless Vacuum are designed to be budget-friendly and giving no fancy but durable, good cleaning experience for our customers," said [marketing manager from Vactidy]. "With their powerful performance, advanced features, and user-friendly controls, these vacuums offer a seamless and efficient cleaning solution. Vactidy is thrilled to offer significant discounts on these products during the Amazon Prime Day event, providing customers with the opportunity to save more while bringing superior cleaning technology into their homes."

Vactidy is committed to delivering innovative cleaning solutions that simplify and enhance daily life. The Nimble T6 Robot Vacuum and the Blitz V8 Cordless Vacuum represent the company's dedication to providing efficient and convenient cleaning options for households.

About Vactidy

Vactidy is a innovate brand in the home cleaning industry, devoted to developing innovative solutions that simplify and enhance the cleaning experience. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Vactidy strives to deliver products that surpass expectations. The company's diverse range of cleaning appliances, including robotic vacuums and smart mops, are designed to transform the way households maintain cleanliness.

