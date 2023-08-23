Community Oncology Alliance Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Medical Malpractice Insurance Partner

Logo celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Community Oncology Alliance

Logo celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Community Oncology Alliance

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has chosen The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group, as the exclusively endorsed medical malpractice insurer for its members.

COA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

COA worked closely Willow Risk Advisors to help identify the right medical malpractice insurance partner. A leading national provider of professional liability (malpractice) insurance, Willow Risk Advisors has over 20 years' experience in handling and placing insurance for physicians, outpatient centers, miscellaneous healthcare facilities and hospitals.

“We chose The Doctors Company because they share our commitment to advocating for patients, practices, and providers. As the largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, The Doctors Company also has an unparalleled understanding of the challenges the healthcare industry is facing, particularly in cancer care,” said Miriam J. Atkins, MD, FACP, President of COA. “Independent community oncology practices serve most Americans receiving cancer treatment, and we are pleased to offer our members the multitude of resources and benefits that come with partnering with The Doctors Company.”

COA joins many of the nation’s most prestigious medical organizations which exclusively endorse The Doctors Company because of its physician focus, financial strength, and mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

COA members can now benefit from a number of offerings from The Doctors Company, including competitive rates and discounts for medical malpractice insurance. As members of The Doctors Company, COA members will also receive aggressive defense, expert patient safety tools and programs, access to risk management programs, and a range of coverage options for both physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Eligible COA members of The Doctors Company can benefit from the Tribute® Plan, which financially rewards doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.

COA members can learn about The Doctors Company and the partnership at http://www.thedoctors.com/coa.

###

About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where most Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on X (@oncologyCOA) or on Facebook.

Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
email us here

You just read:

Community Oncology Alliance Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Medical Malpractice Insurance Partner

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Drew Lovejoy
Community Oncology Alliance
Company/Organization
Community Oncology Alliance
1225 New York Ave. NW, Suite 600
Washington, District of Columbia, 20005
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated solely to preserving and protecting access to community cancer care, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. COA leads community cancer clinics in navigating an increasingly challenging environment to provide efficiencies, patient advocacy, and proactive solutions to Congress and policymakers.

http://www.CommunityOncology.org

More From This Author
Community Oncology Alliance Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Medical Malpractice Insurance Partner
Coastal Cancer Center Launches Chapter of National Oncology Patient Advocacy Organization
Community Oncology Alliance Submits Comments to Senate RFI on 340B Program
View All Stories From This Author