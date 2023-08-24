U.S. Title Records Rolls Out New Legal Locater Service

Nationwide property title and lien search | online

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The company (U.S. TITLE RECORDS) has announced that it has added a Legal Locator / Skip Trace service as of August 23, 2023. Clients now have a convenient, affordable and streamlined way to get the most recent reported location and other relevant contact information for an individual or entity to serve lawsuits, subpoenas and other legal documents. The new service includes the most recently reported addresses, phone numbers, emails, employment information (if reported), bankruptcy, judgments, UCC liens, associates, neighbors and more. Clients must certify that they have a permissible use for the information and agree to abide by all local, state, federal and statutes and regulations associated with the use of confidential information. Review the details of the company's new service here: Legal Locator Service.

For more information on the additional services this company provides, please visit: U.S. TITLE RECORDS services page.