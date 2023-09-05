Alliance for Natural Health USA Receive Nonprofit Excellence Award @ Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference Gala Dinner

The gala dinner is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Natural Health USA (ANH-USA) and The Beljanski Foundation in partnership with Healing Life International are pleased to announce that the esteemed Nonprofit Excellence Award will be presented to the Alliance for Natural Health USA during the Friday Night Gala Dinner at the upcoming "Winning the War on Cancer" - The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference. The conference is set to run from October 13th to October 15th, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL, at the Southbank Hotel. The gala dinner is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The highly anticipated Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference will bring together worldwide cancer experts and integrative medicine professionals. The Friday Night Gala Dinner serves as a highlight of the event, where attendees will gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of ANH-USA and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of the natural health sector, free speech, and access to quality natural products.

ANH-USA has emerged as a leading advocate for integrative health practices and policies, championing the cause of holistic wellness and natural approaches to healthcare. Its dedicated efforts have not only raised awareness about the benefits of integrative health but have also been instrumental in shaping legislation to support the natural health sector. As an advocacy leader on critical natural health issues, ANH-USA most recently issued a groundbreaking report, which triggered national and international media attention, exposing the presence of dangerous levels of PFAS "forever chemicals” in supermarket kale. The nonprofit has also defended Americans' access to quality dietary supplements and fought the censorship of free speech about the benefits of natural products.

“The Alliance for Natural Health USA is both humbled and honored to receive the Nonprofit Excellence Award at The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference,” said Robert Verkerk, PhD, Executive and Scientific Director of ANH-USA. “We greatly appreciate this recognition and look forward to the opportunity of coming together with so many remarkable leaders and visionaries in the fields of cancer and integrative health this October.”

To learn more about the outstanding work carried out by the Alliance for Natural Health, please visit its official website: https://anh-usa.org.

Individuals interested in joining this prestigious event can RSVP for the gala and the conference by visiting https://integrativecancerconference.com. All proceeds from the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference will go to cancer research and, most specifically, to a new program on breast cancer stem cells. Cancer stem cells are considered to be responsible for metastasis, and eradicating them could finally mean the end of the cancer scourge as we know it.

The Alliance for Natural Health and The Beljanski Foundation eagerly anticipate a gathering of like-minded individuals, healthcare professionals, and supporters of integrative health, as they come together to celebrate the achievements and advancements in this vital field. Attendees are encouraged to use the promo code BELJANSKI to receive a 10% discount on all ticket categories, including General Admission, Gala only, VIP, and Virtual access.

About the Alliance for Natural Health USA

www.anh-usa.org

The Alliance for Natural Health USA (ANH-USA) is dedicated to promoting natural, sustainable healthcare through good science and good law. ANH-USA protects the right of natural health practitioners to practice, and the right of consumers to choose the healthcare options and treatment modalities they prefer, including complementary and alternative medicine. ANH-USA unites consumers, practitioners, and the natural health industry to speak with a common voice, having worked since 1992 to help shift the medical paradigm from its primary focus on drugs and surgery to an “integrative” approach that seeks to work with, rather than against nature, while optimizing dietary health and lifestyles, and minimizing exposure to harmful chemicals and radiation sources.