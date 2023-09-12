"Four Legged Heroes: Inspirational Adventures by Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman-Waller"
Inspiring stories of courage, determination, and fortitude in "Four Legged Heroes" by Mary V. Pittman-WallerTEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman-Waller, an award-winning book author, adventurer, and social entrepreneur, brings readers on a thrilling journey of courage, determination, and fortitude in her new trilogy, "Four Legged Heroes: The Mama Magina Books." This captivating series is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of four-legged heroes and the people who cherish them. The trilogy's first installment shares a unique and "witnessed" account of one of the most famous rescues in American history, the 1925 Iditarod Race of Mercy.
Embark on a Journey of Courage and Grit
"Four Legged Heroes: The Mama Magina Books" offers a trio of adventurous, fabulous, and inspirational true stories that will captivate readers of all ages. The tales are filled with heartwarming accounts of courage and resilience, showcasing the extraordinary bond between humans and their beloved four-legged companions.
In the first book, readers will relive the historic 1925 Iditarod Race of Mercy, where courageous sled dogs braved treacherous conditions to deliver life-saving diphtheria antitoxin to Nome, Alaska. Pittman-Waller presents the story in a unique "witnessed" style, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the heroic journey as if they were there.
About the Author: A True Renaissance Woman
Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman-Waller is a seventh-generation Texan, renowned for her achievements as an author, wounded warrior medical advocate, child advocate, and social entrepreneur. Her accolades include winning the International Society of Poets Highest Achievement Award, being named one of "The 20 Most Significant Texans" at a remarkably young age, and receiving the prestigious "Legend of Texas" award.
Beyond her literary prowess, Pittman-Waller is a visionary leader, dedicating herself to numerous noble causes. As the founder and CEO of "MVP's Welcome Home Wounded Warriors" Initiative - USA, she serves wounded warriors and their families, fostering resilience and productivity. Additionally, she actively engages in scientific research expeditions and humanitarian missions across the globe, advocating for animal conservation and supporting vital conservation organizations.
A Book for All Ages
"Four Legged Heroes: The Mama Magina Books" is not only for young readers but for the young at heart. Pittman-Waller aims to inspire children and adults alike to embrace noble character traits and become their own heroes in life. The book also includes engaging vocabulary and character building exercises, making it a valuable tool for educators and parents alike.
Availability
"Four Legged Heroes: The Mama Magina Books" is now available in bookstores nationwide and online on Amazon. Don't miss the chance to embark on this unforgettable adventure with the four-legged heroes who have touched the hearts of millions.
