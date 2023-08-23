Dr. Matthias I. Chijioke Publishes “DYNAMICS OF CORPORATE AMERICA & INNOVATION” in Revised New Edition
An expanded and updated version of Dr. Matthias I. Chijioke’s comprehensive guide to navigating the challenges of the modern business world.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Matthias I. Chijioke presents readers with the Revised New Edition of his book, “DYNAMICS OF CORPORATE AMERICA & INNOVATION,” a valuable resource that provides practical advice and insights for individuals and business organizations seeking to thrive in the rapidly evolving business environment.
A highly accomplished professional with vast expertise in finance, accounting, and business management, Dr. Chijioke draws upon his rich experience as an Enrolled Agent representing taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Services and a business consultant to deliver invaluable strategies and solutions for the modern business landscape. In “DYNAMICS OF CORPORATE AMERICA & INNOVATION: Revised New Edition,” he covers essential topics critical for business success.
Dr. Chijioke explores the factors driving innovation and disruption, including the impact of technology, globalization, and changing consumer behavior on business models. Additionally, he provides effective approaches to product innovation, marketing strategies, and talent management, with real-life case studies of successful companies that have adapted to the changing business landscape.
As the President and CEO of Macro Resource Group, Dr. Chijioke demonstrates exceptional leadership and growth in dynamic environments, evident in his book. The author identifies the skills and subjects for effective leadership and management in an ever-changing business environment. And in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Chijioke supplements its impact in corporate America.
Throughout the book, Dr. Chijioke emphasizes the significance of adaptability and staying ahead of the curve. His practical advice and insights can be applied by individuals and organizations at all levels, making this a comprehensive guide for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and students of business.
Republishing nearly seven years after its First Edition in November 2016, “DYNAMICS OF CORPORATE AMERICA & INNOVATION: Revised New Edition” raises to a total of twelve chapters from the original seven. In addition to the expanded chapters, grouped into three parts, the newly revised edition includes a new index, updated appendix, and an expanded glossary.
A deeper understanding of the challenges faced by businesses and an access to practical solutions, "DYNAMICS OF CORPORATE AMERICA AND INNOVATION: Revised New Edition" by Dr. Matthias I. Chijioke is available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online retailers.
