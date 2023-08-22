Submit Release
DCCA RELEASE: Business Registration Fees Waived for Maui Businesses Affected by Wildfires

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Business Registration Division (BREG) is temporarily waiving its fees for businesses affected by the wildfires to obtain Certificates of Good Standing and any copies of business registration documents filed with BREG. The fee waiver will be in effect through December 31, 2023.

 

Requests for Certificates of Good Standing, copies, or certified copies with the fee waiver must be made through one of the following methods:

 

The public is able to receive direct assistance by phone or in person at the following:

 

Maui Business Action Center

Phone: (808) 243-8679

Office: 2145 Wells Street, Room 106, Wailuku, HI 96793

 

Business Registration Division

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-2727 (Select Option 1)

Office: 335 Merchant Street, Room 201, Honolulu, HI 96813

 

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Office: (808) 586-7582

