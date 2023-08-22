Manchin Announces $7.1 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

August 22, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,119,658 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically support expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services, advancing critical medical research, bolstering food safety systems and strengthening maternal health.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $7.1 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will advance important medical research projects, help improve maternal health outcomes and bolster food safety systems statewide. The funding will also support expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services at local health centers and community organizations. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: