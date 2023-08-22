Headquarters ARPC Change of Command

Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023. Col. Harold Linnean III succeeded Brig. Gen. Jennie Johnson during the ceremony, officiated by Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, Commander, Air Force Reserve Command.

Healy opened the ceremony by recognizing Johnson’s leadership and success while commanding ARPC.

“The sheer number and variety of customers demand the ability to lead a uniquely qualified team through a multitude of complex initiative and programs,” said Healy. “It’s these characteristics that make ARPC one of the most challenging and rewarding commands across the Air Force Reserve.”

“Gen. Johnson took this command with one simple approach, take care of the Airmen and they’ll take care of the mission,” said Healy. “The accomplishments of her team over the last two years are a testament to her leadership and how much she believes in that sentiment.”

In her final address as commander Johnson reflected on her time at ARPC and how much of an confidence she has for the incoming commander.

“Leaving a command that you really loved and embraced, is hard but it’s a whole lot easier when you leave it with a leader you truly respect, that you know is going to take ARPC to the next level,” said Johnson.

“It’s been my honor to be a part of this Active, Guard, Reserve team, this has been the greatest opportunity I’ve ever had in the Air Force,” continued Johnson. “Thank you for what you’ve done, what you’re doing and what you’re going to do.”

Addressing HQ ARPC for the first time as commander, Linnean spoke to all Airmen and civilians present about how much he looks forward to being a part of the unit.

“It’s an honor to take command of ARPC,” said Linnean. “As your commander I owe you four things, high expectations, accountability, personal growth and professional growth.”

“I believe that you serve the Air Force so you can be a part of something larger than yourself, you want to be part of something you can be proud of,” said Linnean. “Together we are an unbeatable team.”

As HQ ARPC commander, Linnean is responsible for personnel support to nearly 1.3 million Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and retired members. From initial entry to retirement, the center provides world-class support for generations of Airmen throughout the Airman Lifecycle.