State Agricultural Officials Announce Winners of the 2023 Massachusetts Tomato Contest 

BOSTON — Today, Massachusetts agricultural officials joined tomato farmers from across the state on the plaza of the Boston Public Market for the Commonwealth’s 38th Annual Tomato Contest. Designed to increase awareness of locally grown produce, this year’s contest drew 84 entries from 19 farms across the state.

“In Massachusetts, the tomato crop is at its peak best during the late summer season, so we’ve been proud to host this annual event for nearly four decades,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner Ashley Randle. “The tomatoes grown in the Commonwealth represent some of the most varied and delicious produce we have to offer. Our vegetable farmers have spent years and decades honing their skill in growing these summertime favorites, so we are lucky to be able to sample some here today. I encourage everyone to continue supporting our farms by making sure they buy local and purchase their tomatoes from a farmstand or farmers market, especially in light of the recent weather events that have had such an adverse effect on our farming community. I’d also like to thank our partners, the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association and Mass Farmers Markets for their help in making this another successful event and the Boston Public Market for hosting.”

After the entries were judged by a panel of food writers, chefs, produce experts and state officials on flavor, firmness/slicing quality, exterior color and shape, MDAR Commissioner Randle announced that the top prizes went to farmers from Langwater Farm in North Easton, Red Fire Farm in Montague, Ward’s Berry Farm in Sharon, and Verrill Farm in Concord.

"After an especially challenging year for farmers across the Commonwealth, the Boston Public Market is more pleased than ever to see the return of one of our favorite events of the season: MDAR's annual Tomato Contest," said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market. "The farmers of our region need our ongoing support and the Market is honored to offer a stage for them to showcase the bounty of their labors."

The contest is sponsored by MDAR, the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association and Mass Farmers' Markets and was hosted by the Boston Public Market Association.

Of the 7,241 farms in Massachusetts, 517 farms annually produce more than 5.9 million pounds of tomatoes on 569 acres with a value of approximately $10.9 million. An additional 16. 8 acres of tomatoes are grown in greenhouses with an approximate value of $4.1 million. Consumers can find farmers markets, farm stands and other opportunities to buy local produce here.

Below are the 2023 Massachusetts Tomato Contest Winners

Slicing Category:

Langwater Farm in North Easton for their BHN 589 variety

Cherry Category:

Red Fire Farm in Montague for their Starlor variety

Heirloom Category:

Ward’s Berry Farm in Sharon for their Valencia variety

Heaviest Category:

Verrill Farm in Concord for their Aussie variety weighing in at 2.370 pounds

###