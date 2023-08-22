August 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection
Watch Out for Crypto Affinity Fraud
Crypto affinity fraud is an increasing threat to California investors, targeting groups with common cultural, ethnic, or professional ties. Scammers engaging in these investment schemes go to great lengths to appear as if they are legitimate businesses, using professional sales techniques, websites, and social media to generate interest and tout successful investment returns. Learn how to recognize crypto affinity fraud and protect yourself from scams.
What’s in Your Wallet? Tips for Keeping Digital Assets Safe
Technology has revolutionized the way we manage finances. As digital wallets and payment apps become commonplace, they offer convenience and efficiency unmatched by traditional banking methods. While innovative and practical, these tools also come with risks. Learn more about how to keep your digital assets safe. Read more.
Personal Finance for Couples: Managing Joint Finances
Whether you’re just married or recently moved in together, now is the time to talk about money. Sound unromantic? Money is a common cause of stress in relationships, and if left unaddressed, it can impact more than just your wallet. Follow these tips to help you manage joint finances in a marriage or partnership. Read more.
Scam Chat Wednesdays with AARP
Join AARP California and the DFPI for Scam Chat Wednesdays in August to stay informed on the latest scams, from cryptocurrency-romance tricks to AI frauds. Register now!
FEATURED EVENT
Strategies for Retirement Planning
Aug. 23, 12 – 12:30 p.m. | Virtual
Join this free webinar to learn about the many strategies to having a financially secure retirement. Topics will include fundamentals for new investors, 401(k), 403(b), IRA, wealth transfer, and other financial planning and investment strategies. Guest speakers include a Certified Financial Planner and CalSavers. Register online.
CONSUMER ALERTS & ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS
DID YOU KNOW?
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Amazon, claiming the company violated the law by enrolling people in its Amazon Prime subscription service without their permission, continuing to charge them, and making it hard to cancel. If a company signed you up for a subscription service without your permission, or if you have problems with canceling a subscription service, you are encouraged to file a Fraud Report with the FTC.