Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,062 in the last 365 days.

August 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection

Watch Out for Crypto Affinity Fraud 

Crypto affinity fraud is an increasing threat to California investors, targeting groups with common cultural, ethnic, or professional ties. Scammers engaging in these investment schemes go to great lengths to appear as if they are legitimate businesses, using professional sales techniques, websites, and social media to generate interest and tout successful investment returns. Learn how to recognize crypto affinity fraud and protect yourself from scams. 

What’s in Your Wallet? Tips for Keeping Digital Assets Safe 

Technology has revolutionized the way we manage finances. As digital wallets and payment apps become commonplace, they offer convenience and efficiency unmatched by traditional banking methods. While innovative and practical, these tools also come with risks. Learn more about how to keep your digital assets safe. Read more.

Personal Finance for Couples: Managing Joint Finances 

Whether you’re just married or recently moved in together, now is the time to talk about money. Sound unromantic? Money is a common cause of stress in relationships, and if left unaddressed, it can impact more than just your wallet. Follow these tips to help you manage joint finances in a marriage or partnership. Read more.

Scam Chat Wednesdays with AARP

Join AARP California and the DFPI for Scam Chat Wednesdays in August to stay informed on the latest scams, from cryptocurrency-romance tricks to AI frauds. Register now!

FEATURED EVENT

Strategies for Retirement Planning 

Aug. 23, 12 – 12:30 p.m. | Virtual

Join this free webinar to learn about the many strategies to having a financially secure retirement. Topics will include fundamentals for new investors, 401(k), 403(b), IRA, wealth transfer, and other financial planning and investment strategies. Guest speakers include a Certified Financial Planner and CalSavers. Register online.

Student Debt Cancellation and Federal Loan Information 

 

2 - 3 p.m.

Virtual

CONSUMER ALERTS & ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS 

  • Lear Capital Metals Action - DFPI announced a $5.5 million compensation for Lear Capital, Inc. investors due to a multi-state North American Securities Administration Agency (NASAA) investigation.

  • Prehired Loan Action - DFPI, state attorneys, and CFPB filed a complaint against Prehired, LLC for deceptive income share agreements, seeking restitution and contract rescission.

  • Raymond James Violation - DFPI settled with Raymond James for $12.4 million over unreasonable commission charges from a North American Securities Administration Agency (NASAA) investigation involving several states.

  • CryptoFX Action - DFPI ordered CryptoFX to desist for violating state laws, targeting the Latino community in a crypto scam.

  • Cold Wallet Scam - DFPI warns of a scam where entities falsely claim affiliation with the Department, asserting control over crypto "cold wallets" and demanding fees. DFPI doesn't hold “cold wallets.”

  • Imposter Website Alert - The website rebeccafitzgeraldcassar.com falsely markets itself as a licensed adviser. It isn't linked to the licensed broker-dealer agent Rebecca Fitzgerald Cassar.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Amazon, claiming the company violated the law by enrolling people in its Amazon Prime subscription service without their permission, continuing to charge them, and making it hard to cancel. If a company signed you up for a subscription service without your permission, or if you have problems with canceling a subscription service, you are encouraged to file a Fraud Report with the FTC. 


CLOTHILDE V. HEWLETT
Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation

You just read:

August 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more