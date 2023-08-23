Courtemanche & Associates Introduces Accreditation Regulatory Companion
Valued clients will soon be able to easily access over 100 healthcare accreditation and compliance tools and resources.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates (C&A), a leading Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting firm in the healthcare industry, is pleased to provide the C&A Accreditation Regulatory Companion—referred to as ARC. Client feedback strongly shows that
Healthcare Quality Professionals are in need of regulatory tools and resources – they asked, Courtemanche & Associates listened.
ARC is a one-stop source to access over 100 healthcare accreditation and regulatory compliance tools and resources to assist healthcare organizations with survey readiness, such as Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, and Behavioral Health. The ARC can be used to access complimentary regulatory and accreditation resources, tools, tracers, policy checklists, competencies, templates, and other key aids to facilitate ongoing success for Healthcare Professionals. By design, the ARC will have two components: C&A’s complimentary section, available to everyone, and C&A’s additional component, currently under development as a subscription-based, enhanced library of tools and resources.
Courtemanche & Associates is proud to offer the Accreditation Regulatory Companion to their valued clients as a way to alleviate the challenges associated with meeting accreditation and regulatory compliance requirements.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor, and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart their expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on the regulatory challenges they face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
Courtemanche & Associates
+1 704-573-4535
info@courtemanche-assocs.com