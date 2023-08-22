First 5 California Announces New Deputy Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, First 5 California welcomed Dr. Martha Eugenia Dominguez-Brinkley as Deputy Director of the Program Innovation and Evaluation Division. In her role, Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley will oversee the organization’s research and programs division responsible for ensuring First 5 California investments further the development of trauma-informed, healing-centered, and culturally responsive systems that meet the needs of our youngest Californians.
“Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley’s expertise in promoting health access and equity across all systems will ensure we advance First 5 California’s commitment to pursuing a whole child, whole family, whole community framework that improves the lives of California’s children and families,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California Executive Director.
Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley brings over 20 years of health policy experience, having spearheaded numerous multicultural and multilingual initiatives to address a wide range of social and public health issues. From maternal and child health to substance abuse prevention, Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley has played a pivotal role in improving the well-being of Californians.
Throughout her career, Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley has held key positions in various government agencies, showcasing her exceptional leadership skills. As the Deputy Director of External Affairs and Media Relations for the California Complete Count Committee within the California Census 2020 Division, she played a crucial role in compiling accurate and comprehensive population data for the state. Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley also served as the Health Communication Director, managing the strategic communication and research efforts instrumental in the success of the COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce group within the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Most recently, Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley was the Senior Public Health and Equity Communications Strategist for the Office of Health Equity within CDPH, where she developed two multidimensional research models for the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to reduce the stigma of mental, emotional, and behavioral health, including substance use disorders and wellness.
“As a teen parent, I’ve experienced the impact of First 5 California. Today more than ever, I am committed and honored to serve as the Deputy Director for First 5 California. I am excited to work towards a future that ensures that children 0-5 and their families live an equitable life and thrive in their communities with supportive resources for healthy development and wellbeing.” said Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley.
Academically accomplished, Dr. Dominguez-Brinkley holds a Ph.D. in Public Health from Walden University along with master’s degrees in Public Health and Cultural Studies from Walden University and CSU, Sacramento.
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
