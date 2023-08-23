ESCS Announces it is Now A Unity Unified Verified Solution

escs is a Unity Verified Solution

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESCS, the global leader in transformative widgets for the gaming industry, announced today it has become a Unity Verified Solution. ESCS has been fully vetted by Unity’s Verified Solutions team, and is now available in the asset store.

“We are incredibly proud to announce that ESCS is now a Unity Verified Solution,” said ESCS CEO Ewgeniy Oganian. “It has been quite a journey over the last three years and being a mostly self-funded team from Ukraine, we are very proud.”

ESCS will be showcasing their cross-platform service in Cologne, Germany at The ASH Köln MesseCity as part of Unity’s presence at Gamescom, the world’s largest computer and video game event and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry.

ESCS is transforming the gaming industry by empowering game publishers to easily enhance their games with tournament & competition widgets, and social gaming communication elements that dramatically enhance user engagement and retention. This results in new monetization streams for game creators.

With ESCS’s SuperWidget, it takes just 15 minutes to transform any game into a dynamic tournament playing machine. ESCS’s SuperWidget improves engagement through dynamic tournament play, robust community tools, increased discoverability, frictionless distribution, and game promotion opportunities, which all lead to better monetization:

• Communication & tournament hub for any game

• Give users the ability to create their own tournaments

• Social media elements

• Add new monetization stream

• Increase user engagement & retention

• No 3rd party services needed

Join ESCS at The ASH Köln MesseCity in Cologne, Germany, 23–25 August 2023. The ASH Köln MesseCity is located by the Koelnmesse South Entrance and is accessible from Köln Messe/Deutz station.

About ESCS

ESCS is an international start-up software company, founded in 2020. The team is mostly Ukrainians, based in the US, Germany, and of course, Ukraine. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and the war, they persevered to create an elegant and dynamic solution to provide tournament and community gaming services, which is now a Unity Verified Solution. ESCS service brings the power of competition to improve game play and make it possible for developers and players to win together. Learn more about us at https://escs.io/.

For more information, contact press@escs.io.