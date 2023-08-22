Collectors’ Choice: 5 fast-rising Western treasures in New Frontier’s Aug 26 auction
Featured: Wyoming estate collection of cowboy antiques and memorabilia, Calgary collection of Native American relics
With only a few days remaining till the auction starts, here are five lots that are lassoing their fair share of pre-auction interest and early bids:
1 – An authentic and unbelievably beautiful Cree beaded pad saddle with a gorgeous floral pattern in many bold colors of beads, and beaded tassels. Canvas pad and leather rigging strap. Estimate: $1,600-$2,500
2 – A circa-1880 Eastern Sioux (Northern Plains) pipe tomahawk with a forged-steel pipe head, etched thunderbird blade, inlaid bowl, and stamped lead top. Its burlwood haft is inlaid with multiple decorations – a brass duck, rings and a crescent moon – and is capped with contours in the shape of a bird’s head. Estimate: $7,500-$12,500
3 – A very scarce Deer Lodge (Montana State Prison) bridle with pink and green background and seven other colors, never-seen barber pole and geometric hitched design, accented by 12 dazzling tassels. Estimate $4,500-$6,500
4 – Double-mounted spurs with inlaid snake motif surrounded by domes, elongated shanks, feathered rowels and original straps. Estimate $1,800-$2,500
5 – A show-stopping late-1890s Sioux buckskin war shirt decorated with pony beads, trimmed with fringe and accented by uncommon trade-cloth trim. Estimate $4,500-$6,500
New Frontier’s Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 auction will start at 2pm MT/4pm ET. Preview in person at the Cheyenne Firearms & Western Collectibles Show on Friday, Aug. 25 from noon-5pm and Aug. 26 from 9-2 (local time), or online. For additional information, call Scott Tarbell at 913-406-8057 or email newfrontiershow@gmail.com. View the fully illustrated auction catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers.com.
