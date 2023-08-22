Submit Release
Collectors’ Choice: 5 fast-rising Western treasures in New Frontier’s Aug 26 auction

Cree beaded pad saddle, gorgeous floral pattern in many bold colors of beads. Estimate $1,600-$2,500

Circa-1880 Eastern Sioux (Northern Plains) pipe tomahawk with forged-steel pipe head and thunderbird etched into the blade, decorations inlaid into burlwood haft. Estimate $7,500-$12,500

Very scarce Deer Lodge (Montana State Prison) bridle with pink and green background and seven other colors, barber pole and geometric hitched design, 12 dazzling accent tassels. Estimate $4,500-$6,500

Show-stopping late-1890s Sioux buckskin war shirt decorated with pony beads, trimmed with fringe and accented by uncommon trade-cloth trim. Great eye appeal. Estimate $4,500-$6,500

Highly decorative California double-mounted spurs with inlaid snake motif. Estimate $1,800-$2,500

Featured: Wyoming estate collection of cowboy antiques and memorabilia, Calgary collection of Native American relics

The Deer Lodge prison bridle is a fantastic and unusually colorful work of art. It was created in a barber pole and geometric hitched design which you just never see.”
— Scott Tarbell, Owner, New Frontier Western Show & Auction
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost time for New Frontier’s exciting 2023 auction of Old West and Native artifacts, which will take place on Saturday, August 26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Even if you can’t personally make it to the auction -- which is a highlight of New Frontier’s August 25-27 Western Collectibles Show at the Laramie County Event Center at Archer -- you can still bid absentee or live online from anywhere via LiveAuctioneers.

With only a few days remaining till the auction starts, here are five lots that are lassoing their fair share of pre-auction interest and early bids:

1 – An authentic and unbelievably beautiful Cree beaded pad saddle with a gorgeous floral pattern in many bold colors of beads, and beaded tassels. Canvas pad and leather rigging strap. Estimate: $1,600-$2,500

2 – A circa-1880 Eastern Sioux (Northern Plains) pipe tomahawk with a forged-steel pipe head, etched thunderbird blade, inlaid bowl, and stamped lead top. Its burlwood haft is inlaid with multiple decorations – a brass duck, rings and a crescent moon – and is capped with contours in the shape of a bird’s head. Estimate: $7,500-$12,500

3 – A very scarce Deer Lodge (Montana State Prison) bridle with pink and green background and seven other colors, never-seen barber pole and geometric hitched design, accented by 12 dazzling tassels. Estimate $4,500-$6,500

4 – Double-mounted spurs with inlaid snake motif surrounded by domes, elongated shanks, feathered rowels and original straps. Estimate $1,800-$2,500

5 – A show-stopping late-1890s Sioux buckskin war shirt decorated with pony beads, trimmed with fringe and accented by uncommon trade-cloth trim. Estimate $4,500-$6,500

New Frontier’s Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 auction will start at 2pm MT/4pm ET. Preview in person at the Cheyenne Firearms & Western Collectibles Show on Friday, Aug. 25 from noon-5pm and Aug. 26 from 9-2 (local time), or online. For additional information, call Scott Tarbell at 913-406-8057 or email newfrontiershow@gmail.com. View the fully illustrated auction catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers.com.

Scott Tarbell
New Frontier Western Show & Auction
+1 913-406-8057
