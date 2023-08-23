Community Oncology Alliance Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Medical Malpractice Insurance Partner
Community Oncology Alliance Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Medical Malpractice Insurance Partner and Willow Risk Advisors as the preferred broker.DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has chosen The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group, as the exclusively endorsed medical malpractice insurer for its members.
COA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment.
COA worked closely Willow Risk Advisors to help identify the right medical malpractice insurance partner. A leading national provider of professional liability (malpractice) insurance, Willow Risk Advisors has over 20 years' experience in handling and placing insurance for physicians, outpatient centers, miscellaneous healthcare facilities and hospitals.
“We chose The Doctors Company because they share our commitment to advocating for patients, practices, and providers. As the largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, The Doctors Company also has an unparalleled understanding of the challenges the healthcare industry is facing, particularly in cancer care,” said Miriam J. Atkins, MD, FACP, President of COA. “Independent community oncology practices serve most Americans receiving cancer treatment, and we are pleased to offer our members the multitude of resources and benefits that come with partnering with The Doctors Company.”
COA joins many of the nation’s most prestigious medical organizations which exclusively endorse The Doctors Company because of its physician focus, financial strength, and mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.
COA members can now benefit from a number of offerings from The Doctors Company, including competitive rates and discounts for medical malpractice insurance. As members of The Doctors Company, COA members will also receive aggressive defense, expert patient safety tools and programs, access to risk management programs, and a range of coverage options for both physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Eligible COA members of The Doctors Company can benefit from the Tribute® Plan, which financially rewards doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.
COA members can learn about The Doctors Company and the partnership at http://www.thedoctors.com/coa.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where most Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on X (@oncologyCOA) or on Facebook.
Tom Wierzbowski
Willow Risk Advisors
+1 267-448-5087
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram