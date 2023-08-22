Youth marksmanship skills workshop to be hosted in the Panhandle Region on Sept. 16

The workshop will run from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center. Registration is required, and you can register here. The cost of the class is $15 per student.

Verification of hunter education certification will need to be demonstrated by showing a hunter education card or a 2023 hunting license.

Per state regulations, any participants under the age of 12 must have a parent, guardian or other designated adult present during live fire activities.

This workshop is one of the new “Hunting and Shooting Sport Skills” classes being offered across the state. Classes vary widely, but can include field dressing and skinning, handguns 101, shotgunning 101, CWD sampling and much more. Check here for current and future class offerings.

If you’re looking for in-person hunter, trapper or wolf trapper education classes, check out our Hunter Education Programs page. And remember, there is also an online, self-paced hunter education option.

For additional information, contact Volunteer Services Coordinator, Heidi Knapp, at (208) 769-1414.

