Rogersville Man Indicted, Arrested on Arson Charge

HAWKINS COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rogersville Police Department has resulted in an indictment in connection with a fire that occurred in 2020.

In July 2020, TBI agents joined the Rogersville Police Department in investigating a house fire that occurred in the 200 block of Hillcrest Street in Rogersville. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation revealed that Joseph W. Murphy II (DOB: 8/1/98) was responsible for starting the fire.

Last week, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Murphy with one count of Arson. This morning, he was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $30,000 bond.