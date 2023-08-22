Pete Ladis Joins HR Logics as Chief Technology Officer HR Logics

Technology Veteran Joins the Forefront of HR Compliance Innovation, Set to Amplify HR Logics' Technological Prowess and Growth

Leveraging both our internal industry experts and best of breed technology, I look forward to harnessing innovative solutions to further cement HR Logics' position as an industry leader.” — Pete Ladis

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Logics, a leading provider of HR compliance technologies and full-service compliance management services, is excited to announce the appointment of Pete Ladis as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a proven track record in leveraging technology to drive growth, Ladis is set to bolster HR Logics' commitment to providing integrity-first industry-leading human resources compliance software.

“With the addition of Pete Ladis to our leadership team, we are not just strengthening our technological capabilities, but reinforcing our commitment to being the most innovative compliance partner for our clients. In today’s ever-evolving governmental compliance landscape, it’s crucial for businesses to have the best technology solutions and a compliance partner they can trust," stated Shannon Scott, CEO of HR Logics.

Ladis joins the HR Logics team from Earnnest, a digital real estate payment platform, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. He played a pivotal role in product growth, doubling revenue over two years.﻿

Reflecting on his new role, Ladis remarked, “I am thrilled to be joining HR Logics. Leveraging both our internal industry experts and best of breed technology, I look forward to harnessing innovative solutions to further cement HR Logics' position as an industry leader.”

The Role Ahead:

From Form I-9 compliance to unemployment cost management, HR Logics assists employers through complex regulatory compliance for the entire employee lifecycle. As the CTO of HR Logics, Ladis will be instrumental in driving the company's technology strategy and execution. His responsibilities will span from overseeing the development and implementation of HR Logics' software products to ensuring the technological infrastructure supports the company's expansive business objectives. He will also be pivotal in steering HR Logics’ technology roadmap, fostering a culture of innovation within the technology team, and maintaining optimal technology infrastructure performance.

About HR Logics:

HR Logics is a leading provider of comprehensive HR compliance solutions, dedicated to simplifying compliance management and boosting profitability for employers. By combining cutting-edge technology with full-service compliance management from industry experts, HR Logics empowers businesses to navigate the intricacies of compliance requirements seamlessly. With compliance solutions spanning the employee lifecycle, HR Logics enables employers to mitigate risk, increase profitability and focus on core business operations.