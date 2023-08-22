Governor’s Advisory Commission on AAPI Affairs Swears in New Members￼

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 28 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding AAPI Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and serve as a liaison from the Governor’s office to the community, providing information about programs and services that may be relevant to the needs of AAPI Pennsylvanians. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.

“I am honored to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of AAPI Pennsylvanians” said Executive Director Razin Karu. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on AAPI Affairs acts as a bridge between the AAPI community and the state government. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government.”

The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.

Wei Chen of Philadelphia County, Chair

Aminah Arshad of Dauphin County, Vice Chair

Abdul Mughees Chaudhri of Chester County

Aiperi Almamatova of Montgomery County

Amandeep Oberoi of Erie County

Bong Pil Yang of Montgomery County

Christopher Rivera of Montgomery County

Diana Widjojo of Philadelphia County

Durga Upreti of Allegheny County

Ellen Somekawa of Philadelphia County

Ernest Rajakone of Allegheny County

George Choe of Montgomery County

Hyeonock “Mel” Lee of Montgomery County

Jennie Nam of Philadelphia County

Lindy Li of Philadelphia County

Marian Lien of Allegheny County

Marwan Kreidie of Philadelphia County

Nagi Latefa of Lehigh County

Navtej Grewal of Cumberland County

Oliver Truong of Philadelphia County

Rabiul Chowdhury of Montgomery County

Samia Malik of Cumberland County

Silvi Haldipur of Bucks County

Susan Jin Davis of Chester County

Trang Dang of Philadelphia County

Uday Palled of Allegheny County

Vasu Singh of Northampton County

Wilson Tong of Delaware County

