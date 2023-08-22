Governor’s Advisory Commission on AAPI Affairs Swears in New Members￼

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 28 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding AAPI Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and serve as a liaison from the Governor’s office to the community, providing information about programs and services that may be relevant to the needs of AAPI Pennsylvanians. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.
“I am honored to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of AAPI Pennsylvanians” said Executive Director Razin Karu. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on AAPI Affairs acts as a bridge between the AAPI community and the state government. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government.”
The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.
Wei Chen of Philadelphia County, Chair
Aminah Arshad of Dauphin County, Vice Chair
Abdul Mughees Chaudhri of Chester County
Aiperi Almamatova of Montgomery County
Amandeep Oberoi of Erie County
Bong Pil Yang of Montgomery County
Christopher Rivera of Montgomery County
Diana Widjojo of Philadelphia County
Durga Upreti of Allegheny County
Ellen Somekawa of Philadelphia County
Ernest Rajakone of Allegheny County
George Choe of Montgomery County
Hyeonock “Mel” Lee of Montgomery County
Jennie Nam of Philadelphia County
Lindy Li of Philadelphia County
Marian Lien of Allegheny County
Marwan Kreidie of Philadelphia County
Nagi Latefa of Lehigh County
Navtej Grewal of Cumberland County
Oliver Truong of Philadelphia County
Rabiul Chowdhury of Montgomery County
Samia Malik of Cumberland County
Silvi Haldipur of Bucks County
Susan Jin Davis of Chester County
Trang Dang of Philadelphia County
Uday Palled of Allegheny County
Vasu Singh of Northampton County
Wilson Tong of Delaware County
MEDIA CONTACT: Razin Karu, Executive Director, rkaru@pa.gov
