Rise Up Retail Summit Will Be First-Ever Retail Conference Focused on Personal Growth
September 19 virtual event being held by retailuNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail industry has faced its share of challenges in the past few years. Recognizing the need for innovation and resilience, April Sabral, founder of retailu and a prominent name in retail leadership, proudly announces the Rise Up Retail Summit. Slated for September 19th, this virtual event is a personal growth conference specifically crafted for retail professionals.
The inaugural Rise Up Retail Summit will be the first conference dedicated entirely to personal and professional growth within the retail industry, according to organizers. The summit promises to deliver inspirational talks and practical insights for attendees looking to advance their retail careers.
The speaker lineup will feature seasoned retail executives, innovators and experts representing diverse fields within the industry. Each will share strategies, innovations and leadership principles geared toward the distinct challenges and opportunities facing today's retail world. Through keynotes, workshops and discussions, attendees can expect an in-depth exploration of relevant topics impacting operations, technology, customer engagement and company culture.
The summit hopes to equip retail professionals at all levels – from newly hired to experienced leaders, from mid-level to senior – with the tools and motivation to drive change.
“Many leaders lack professional development, yet are responsible for millions of dollars, as well as hiring and scheduling. These sessions are ideal for retail leaders from every store and support function, whether they have been in retail for a week or multiple decades,” said Sabral.
Sabral's commitment to the retail industry spans three decades, during which she has led stores and operations teams with unparalleled dedication and vision. "The retail landscape is in a state of flux, and professionals within the industry are seeking direction, inspiration and strategies to navigate these changes," she said. "With the Rise Up Retail Summit, we aim to provide a platform that addresses these challenges and empowers retail professionals to rise above them. This summit is the culmination of collaborative efforts, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry."
The decision to host the Rise Up Retail Summit as a virtual event ensures accessibility for retail professionals worldwide, allowing for a diverse and global exchange of ideas. It also underscores the importance of adaptability and forward-thinking in today's digital age, qualities that Sabral champions in her leadership approach.
To register for the Rise Up Retail Summit, visit www.retailucourses.ca/f/riseupretail.
###
April Sabral
retailu
april@retailu.ca