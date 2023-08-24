First Annual Carbon Newbie Summit to Launch Free Conference during 2023 Climate Week NYC

Its mission: To help consumers and professionals understand carbon emissions and the powerful actions they can take to reduce them

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Clever Carbon , The Carbon Almanac, and CarbonBetter today announced the launch of the Carbon Newbie Summit, a casual conference, sponsored by the Climate Collective for people new to the climate space. It will take place in New York from 9:30am to 2pm on September 21, 2023 during Climate Week NYC at the IndieBio Office near Penn Station. The event is free and you can RSVP here.The Carbon Newbie Summit will bring climate newbies and carbon experts together for a half day of discussions and ideas sharing. What you will learn from attending the Carbon Newbie Summit:What is carbon footprint?How does it show up in my personal life?How does it show up in my professional life?Can an individual truly have an impact?What systemic actions can I take to help?“Understanding the causes and impacts of carbon emissions is the starting point for action. Informed individuals can drive change. The Carbon Newbie Summit is a welcome initiative to equip more people with the knowledge and tools to take action and speak up for bigger change,“ said Martina Donlon, climate lead and ActNow campaign manager in the United Nations Department of Global Communications.During the summit, experts, activists, entrepreneurs, and scientists will demystify carbon literacy, Net Zero, ESG, the role of oceans, carbon credits and offsets, carbon labels, and carbon accounting (Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3). Attendees will gain business-critical insights through real world use cases.Seth Godin, founding editor of The Carbon Almanac said, “"As hundreds of climate rookies and I learned while co-creating The Carbon Almanac, undoing the havoc wreaked by carbon emissions isn't a me problem, it's a we problem. The Carbon Newbie Summit can give you the tools and the community to do your part — no experience required."Speakers at the summit represent organizations including, The National Basketball Association, Nasdaq, Mastercard, the United Nations, and Allbirds. Michelle Li , head of Clever Carbon and the Director of the nonprofit group, Women and Climate, said “Getting started in climate can be intimidating. The Carbon Newbie Summit aims to create a welcoming space during NYC Climate Week for those new to climate and provide a strong foundation of knowledge and skills for accelerated and impactful climate action.”For additional information, contact press@carbonnewbie.com.To RSVP for this free event on September 21st, please click here.The Carbon Newbie Summit will take place at the IndieBio offices near Penn Station in the heart of Manhattan.