Joyce Jackson Becomes Tangipahoa Parish's First Black Female To Run For Sheriff Seat

Joyce Jackson aims to bring empowered transformation to Tangipahoa Parish.HAMMOND, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Tangipahoa Parish gears up to choose the next Sheriff in October 2023, candidate Joyce Jackson has made history as the first black female to run for Sheriff's seat in Tangipahoa Parish.
After registering herself as the next sheriff candidate, Joyce shared her appreciation for all the support she received “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for the unwavering support you have consistently shown. Your kind gestures, be it through phone calls, text messages, or emails, have not gone unnoticed. I am Joyce Jackson, and I stand before you with a fervent aspiration - to serve as your Sheriff in the Tangipahoa Parish. In this endeavor, I humbly seek your endorsement and backing.”
Born and raised in the heart of Tangipahoa Parish, Joyce Jackson is a testament to the rich history and profound struggles of past generations. A lineage deeply rooted in the fabric of this community, Joyce's own grandfather, the last living survivor of slavery in the region, peacefully passed away at the incredible age of 113, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape her journey. This legacy has propelled Joyce towards a path of generational transformation, culminating in her distinction as one of the first college graduates within her family.
Councilman Melvin Toomer of Ponchatoula, LA, said about Joyce, " She's very well qualified to be the future sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish."
Amidst the challenges of the present, Joyce Jackson reiterates the value of unity in the community. Drawing upon over two decades of experience within the Sheriff's office, she intimately understands the current system's shortcomings and envisions its elevation toward a brighter future. Recognizing community support's pivotal role, Joyce humbly reaches out to every member, underscoring that our community now stands at the precipice of transformation – a change that is not just desired but imperative.
"I have known Joyce Jackson for over 20 years. She served as secretary for one of our schools in the Hammond area during my time as an administrator with the Tangipahoa Parish School System. She has proven to be very intelligent, knowledgeable, personable, and has proven to possess the skills necessary to be the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish, " said Louis Joseph, Superintendent (Retired) Tangipahoa Parish School System.
Central to Joyce's unwavering conviction is the belief in transcending the boundaries of traditional education within the jail system. She proposes a paradigm shift towards comprehensive technical training and job readiness programs. These transformative initiatives are designed to equip inmates with practical skills, reigniting their self-worth and igniting the flames of hope within them.
Joyce Jackson's commitment to this cause is driven by an authentic desire for positive change, not a pursuit of personal power. She envisions a collaborative effort where the community's collective strength creates a lasting impact.
Talking to the media, Joyce Jackson shared her vision: “My vision for the sheriff's office is one of nurturing mutual respect and understanding. Aligned with the sentiments shared by many, I am profoundly proud of our Tangipahoa heritage, yet I'm steadfast in my belief that change is imperative. It's through collective efforts that we can pave the path toward progress. With this in mind, I wholeheartedly implore your invaluable support and your vote.”
It seems that Tangipahoa Parish stands on the cusp of change. Joyce Jackson's vision, rooted in her profound connection to history and unyielding dedication, offers hope for a brighter future. Together, with unity as our cornerstone, we have the power to shape a transformation that will resonate for generations to come.
Appealing for everyone to come out and be a part of the democratic process, Joyce said, “The significance of community cohesion and collaborative efforts cannot be overstated. The winds of transformation begin to blow when you channel your energy toward registering to vote. The echoes of change resound when you actively exercise your right to vote this September via absentee ballots or on the pivotal date of October 14th during the primary elections.” said Joyce.”
“Thank you once again for being the bedrock of encouragement that propels me forward in this mission,” added Joyce.
Tangipahoa Parish Absentee Voting is September 30th through October 7, 2023, with the Primary Election on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. She is number 72 on the ballots.
About Joyce Jackson
Joyce Jackson is a proud resident of Tangipahoa Parish with a deep connection to its history and a strong commitment to transformative change. With a family legacy that speaks to past struggles, Joyce's vision for the future is built on unity, empowerment, and the belief in creating lasting impact through community-driven efforts. Her extensive experience within the Sheriff's office has given her a unique perspective on the necessary changes for the betterment of the community. This vision and her humility and dedication set the stage for a new era in Tangipahoa Parish.
