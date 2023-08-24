Beverly Hills Diary: Close Encounters with the Stars by Luis Rios
UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Dreaming about meeting Hollywood celebrities, especially personal favorites from movies and shows, isn’t an experience that is unique to one individual. Whether a child or an adult, getting to know facts about them —from magazines, interviews, or their own official documentaries— or seeing a celebrity in person off-screen. It is always exciting, which is why when Luis Rios’s new book, Beverly Hills Diary: Close Encounters with the Stars, is released, readers shouldn’t miss out on this exciting read.
Luis Rios recalls his time as a limousine chauffeur based out of the Beverly Hills Hotel for rising stars as he drives them around the cities and across the state of California and off-shore locations. He talks about these up-close and personal encounters with the stars and how he got to know them off-screen. He gives the readers inside details about their lives that he uncovered by observing and directly interacting with them.
From big-name celebrities such as Jim Gregory Peck, Sir Lawrence Olivier, Anthony Quinn, Farah Fawcett Majors, Mel Brooks, Natalie Cole, Linda Carter, Michael Landon, Chuck Norris, Jack Nicholson, Burt Reynolds, and many more, along with internationally known tycoons and shapers of the culture of the 1970’s, Luis met them all.
From an off-stage point of view, get the inside scoop on all these shining stars of 1970s Hollywood. Their schedules, their artistic projects, and their time off from the screen —readers get to experience it all as Luis shares all this and more with us in his book.
He looks back on the time of his life, akin to a Forest Gump-like reality wherein every serendipitous encounter was like a box of chocolates, living his dream. His inspiration for this book came from the feeling of wanting people to know not only the on-screen appearances of these stars but also the real ones that shined brightly with no cameras around. He wrote the book in the style of a memoir and kept his interactions brief, interesting to read, and harder to put down.
Beverly Hills Diary: Close Encounters with the Stars is available online on https://www.amazon.com/Beverly-Hills-Diary-Close-Encounters/dp/1088064566 and Luis Rios’s official website (authorluisrios.com) for the book, so get your copy of it today and don’t miss out as he reminisces on the history in making!
Luis Rios
Dreaming about meeting Hollywood celebrities, especially personal favorites from movies and shows, isn’t an experience that is unique to one individual. Whether a child or an adult, getting to know facts about them —from magazines, interviews, or their own official documentaries— or seeing a celebrity in person off-screen. It is always exciting, which is why when Luis Rios’s new book, Beverly Hills Diary: Close Encounters with the Stars, is released, readers shouldn’t miss out on this exciting read.
Luis Rios recalls his time as a limousine chauffeur based out of the Beverly Hills Hotel for rising stars as he drives them around the cities and across the state of California and off-shore locations. He talks about these up-close and personal encounters with the stars and how he got to know them off-screen. He gives the readers inside details about their lives that he uncovered by observing and directly interacting with them.
From big-name celebrities such as Jim Gregory Peck, Sir Lawrence Olivier, Anthony Quinn, Farah Fawcett Majors, Mel Brooks, Natalie Cole, Linda Carter, Michael Landon, Chuck Norris, Jack Nicholson, Burt Reynolds, and many more, along with internationally known tycoons and shapers of the culture of the 1970’s, Luis met them all.
From an off-stage point of view, get the inside scoop on all these shining stars of 1970s Hollywood. Their schedules, their artistic projects, and their time off from the screen —readers get to experience it all as Luis shares all this and more with us in his book.
He looks back on the time of his life, akin to a Forest Gump-like reality wherein every serendipitous encounter was like a box of chocolates, living his dream. His inspiration for this book came from the feeling of wanting people to know not only the on-screen appearances of these stars but also the real ones that shined brightly with no cameras around. He wrote the book in the style of a memoir and kept his interactions brief, interesting to read, and harder to put down.
Beverly Hills Diary: Close Encounters with the Stars is available online on https://www.amazon.com/Beverly-Hills-Diary-Close-Encounters/dp/1088064566 and Luis Rios’s official website (authorluisrios.com) for the book, so get your copy of it today and don’t miss out as he reminisces on the history in making!
Luis Rios
Visionary Book Writers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram