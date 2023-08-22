National Diversity Coalition Completes Precautionary Forensic Audit

NDC invested in an external forensic audit of our financial activities. We received the audit report finding financial transactions of NDC to be in good order.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diversity Coalition (NDC) strives to assure the confidence of donors, partners, members, and other counterparties in our mission and processes.

Out of an abundance of caution, our organization has invested in the extraordinary step of engaging the law firm Thompson Coburn LLP and the advisory and accounting firm GHJ Advisors to perform a forensic audit of NDC’s financial activities. NDC has received the audit report. The report found the financial transactions of NDC to be in good order.

NDC’ Chairman Andre Chapple states, “We are pleased to complete this precautionary process and look forward to continuing our advocacy and community service programs with renewed vigor.”

NDC’s Vice-Chairman Jack Miranda adds, “We invite our partners to join our organization as we go forward with our mission. Our confidence remains in our leadership.”

The National Diversity Coalition is a non-profit organization advocating for greater opportunity, financial equality, and economic empowerment for the diverse, minority and low-to-moderate income communities. We work with corporations and federal as well as state agencies on policies that help break down the barriers of the unbanked and underbanked, through greater corporate social responsibility, consumer protection, supplier diversity, providing access to capital and broadband, among others.

For more information about this press release, contact Dennis Santiago, Chief Operating Officer of the National Diversity Coalition at dsantiago@nationaldiversitycoalition.org