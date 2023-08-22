ICYMI: Manchin Attends New Herbert Hoover High School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

August 22, 2023

Charleston, WV – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Elkview to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Herbert Hoover High School and tour the facility. Senator Manchin joined local stakeholders, school leadership, his fellow elected officials and West Virginia native and country music artist, Brad Paisley, for the grand reopening.

“It was great to be in Elkview to celebrate the enormous triumph of rebuilding Herbert Hoover High School – an important milestone in our recovery from the flooding that devastated West Virginia in 2016,” said Senator Manchin. “While there is nothing that can replace the unimaginable loss experienced by many from the disaster, Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony reminds us what we can accomplish when we come together as West Virginians. We are truly a statewide community, and I’m thankful to every single person who played a role in making the reopening possible.”

Herbert Hoover High School first opened its doors in September 1963; however, the 2016 flood destroyed the former facility beyond repair. The following year, high school students continued their educations by halving the days at the nearby Elkview Middle School and by 2017, all of the high school students were relocated to temporary potables. The new official Herbert Hoover High School started construction on January 22, 2020 and includes a virtual learning center, career technical area, large science labs, two gymnasiums, and several sport lockers, geothermal heating and cooling, a football field with home bleachers, practice football and soccer fields, tennis courts and batting cages.

To view photos, please click here.