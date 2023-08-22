Telinta Enhances its Virtual Office Hosted PBX Solution to Help ITSPs Serve Small and Home-Based Business Users
New capabilities for Telinta's Virtual Office solution enable ITSPs to easily provide Hosted PBX to small and home-based business users. No IP phones required.
Virtual Office users can sign-up online, select their own DIDs and Toll-Free numbers, add extensions, configure voicemail, auto-attendants and IVR, call routing, set up conference calls and much more.”SPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telinta, a global leader in white label cloud-based switching and billing solutions, today announced the addition of new capabilities to its unique Virtual Office solution.
Virtual Office is Telinta’s award winning Hosted PBX solution enabling VoIP service providers to offer highly customizable services to small and home-based businesses. Virtual Office users can customize their own personal VoIP solution by navigating through brandable self-service web portals, selecting the features and capabilities they need.
New features recently added include:
- Automated configuration to streamline the creation of new customer accounts
- Links to easily download Telinta’s brandable Desktop Softphone for Windows and Mac
- New permissions for read-only admins
Unlike other VoIP solutions, Virtual Office does not require IP phones or an ATA and can be used with existing landline and mobile phones. It can also easily be used with any of Telinta’s brandable mobile, desktop, and web-based softphone solutions.
“Telinta strives to continuously innovate, enhancing our VoIP solutions to help our customers win and retain highly-profitable business users,” explained Alex Ferdman, Telinta’s CEO. “Virtual Office is a unique solution offering the utmost in customization, both for VoIP service providers and for their end users.”
Virtual Office is one of many white label solutions provided by Telinta to ITSPs and their resellers around the world via the company’s cloud-based TeliCore (tm) softswitch and billing platform.
TeliCore integrates switching, billing and customer management to offer world-class solutions for VoIP service providers. Telinta leads the industry in providing its customers with comprehensive training and 24×7 live technical support.
Please visit our website for a free “Try Me” demo of Virtual Office.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, Business and Residential VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Mobile and Desktop VoIP, and other hosted solutions. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more information.
