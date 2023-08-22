Royalton Barracks/VAPO X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003890/23B2003792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 @ 1610 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 125, Hancock, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order x2
ACCUSED: Jamey W. Pattison
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 15, 2023 at approximately 1610 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a complaint that Jamey Pattison was in violation of a Final Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed, Pattison was in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant. Pattison was cited to appear in the Addison County Superior Criminal Court on 10/09/2023 @ 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 @ 1230 hours
