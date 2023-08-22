Royalton Barracks/VAPO X2

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003890/23B2003792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 @ 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 125, Hancock, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order x2

ACCUSED: Jamey W. Pattison

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 15, 2023 at approximately 1610 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a complaint that Jamey Pattison was in violation of a Final Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed, Pattison was in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant. Pattison was cited to appear in the Addison County Superior Criminal Court on 10/09/2023 @ 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 @ 1230 hours

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov