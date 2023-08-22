DRA Family Office Proud to be Sponsoring Aloha Shirt Festival in Hawaii
Annual event spotlights vintage collections, emerging designers, sustainability and hands-on cultural experiencesSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DRA Family Office, a renowned single-family office-backed private investment firm committed to community support, is proud to sponsor the upcoming Aloha Shirt Festival in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii from September 28-30 at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa. Celebrating the art, history and traditions of Hawaiian fashion, the event will showcase vintage aloha wear collections, emerging designers, sustainability initiatives and hands-on cultural experiences.
Festival founders Uncle George Na'ope and Cyril Lani Pahinui first envisioned the event as a way to highlight Hawaii's textile heritage. This year, DRA Family Office is sponsoring the festival to help bring their vision to life and provide support for local artists, designers and cultural practitioners.
"We are honored to help bring this important Hawaiian cultural event to fruition," said a spokesperson for DRA Family Office. "The Aloha Shirt Festival aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting community-driven initiatives that preserve the islands' traditions."
The centerpiece of the festival will be the Vintage Aloha Wear Exhibit, featuring rare, collectible Hawaiian shirts and other vintage island fashions. Special exhibits on upcycling and sustainability will display clothing and accessories made from recycled materials.
DRA Family Office's sponsorship will help fund a traditional Feast & Fire Luau, a Pop-Up MarketPlace for local makers, workshops on lei-making, ukulele playing and more. There will also be special book signing sessions with authors and legends of the Hawaiian fashion industry.
The festival will also highlight the innovations of contemporary Hawaiian fashion designers who will unveil their latest collections on the runway. Brands like Sig Zane Designs, Tori Richard, and Kahala are set to showcase their modern takes on traditional island designs. Organizers have also curated special exhibits of upcycled fashions, displaying clothing and accessories made from recycled materials in support of sustainability.
In addition, a silent auction will be held at the festival to benefit victims of the fire on Maui.
Tickets can be purchased online via the festival's website, with varied pricing for different events and activities. To learn more about DRA Family Office, visit www.drafamilyoffice.com.
