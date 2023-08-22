The Jamaur Law Foundation and Spectra Credit Union Teaming Up to Host “The Art of Budgeting and a Taste of Elegance”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A life-changing restaurant experience for marginalized families in the Hyattsville, Maryland community will be taking place this Saturday thanks to the Jamaur Law Foundation and Spectra Credit Union. The adults will attend a session for financial literacy, while Chef Aliyah Brown and her team from Briejai's Bites & Delights will deliver an hour-long culinary skills class for the children. Each family will receive a cookbook, while each child who participates in the cooking class will receive a back-to-school bookbag with supplies.
What: The Art of Budgeting and a Taste of Elegance
When: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 3pm to 7pm
Where: Flavors - 6504 America Blvd., Suite 105A, Hyattsville, MD
The Jamaur Law Foundation and Spectra Credit Union are grateful to Samia Bingham, Founder & CEO of Flavors, who is donating her business space for this event.
The purpose of the event is to help bridge the gap between the community, local businesses and organizations. The Jamaur Law Foundation and Spectra Credit Union hope the event will educate each family in a way that they can create and develop a mindset of change.
The kids will learn all about kitchen safety, including safe knife skills, applying food prep and plating – preparing an appetizer for their families that will be served as part of a four-course meal for everyone in attendance.
Speakers from Spectra Credit Union will include Training Specialist Peter Taylor and Community Outreach Manager Veronica Floyd.
To attend and/or interview Jamaur Law, the Founder & Executive Director of Jamaur Law Foundation, please email info@jamaurlawfoundation.org as soon as possible. Space is limited.
For more information, visit www.jamaurlawfoundation.org.
Some additional background:
About the Jamaur Law Foundation: The Jamaur Law Foundation is on a mission to offer financial education and holistic programming in hopes of closing the wealth gap experienced by all marginalized populations. Our vision is to introduce and expand financial literacy among those who need it most in communities everywhere, starting with the closest to home.
We aim to change people's lives in our community by helping them make more informed decisions when navigating our financial systems. We begin our work with children five years or older and assist them throughout their lifetime! Our holistic approach to curriculum allows us to connect with students and inspire participants of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds to take positive financial action.
About Flavors: Flavors is a Culinary Hub for the Culture. We are a private, yet inclusive, members-only club for culinary artisans to launch, grow, and scale a food and beverage brand. With both virtual and physical membership options, including shared commercial kitchen spaces, we are ready to help you elevate your culinary business and build the brand you desire that will meet both your personal and business needs.
About Spectra Credit Union: Founded in 1946 to serve the Naval Research Lab, Spectra Credit Union is a $562 million financial institution serving more than 24,000 members. Membership is open to employees of the Naval Research Laboratory and their immediate family members, employees of more than 90 Select Employer Groups and their immediate family members, American Consumer Council (ACC) members, and family members of current members in good standing. For more information, visit spectracu.com.
About Briejai's Bites & Delights: Briejai's Bites & Delights is changing the dessert experience. Founded by a young entrepreneur with an online baking business located in the heart of Baltimore City, Maryland. Briejai's Bites & Delights started this business to bring back the dessert experience. What experience might you ask? The same experience you had as a young child! When your eyes lit up, when you saw your favorite snack or dessert... Our shop's desserts are for any occasion; Birthday Parties, Anniversaries, Baby Showers, Weddings, and any other special event you would like to create memories of a lifetime.
Media Contact:
Jamaur Law
Founder & Executive Director
Jamaur Law Foundation
info@jamaurlawfoundation.org
Jamaur Law
