Patients Choice Laboratories to Offer Xylazine and Fentanyl Analogs Toxicology Testing
PCL has launched its proprietary test for xylazine to help providers prevent intoxication with the very dangerous and potent synthetic drug.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading comprehensive laboratory, is proud to offer its new proprietary testing for xylazine and fentanyl analogs.
Xylazine (also known as ‘Tranq’ or ‘Tranq dope”) is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer. Structurally, it is similar to the class of compound known as phenothiazines. It acts as alpha-2 adrenergic receptor antagonist inhibiting norepinephrine and dopamine in the CNS.
Xylazine is increasingly being found in the US illegal drug supply and is linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths. In the last two years, xylazine was found in over 90% of illicit drug samples tested in Philadelphia, and almost 80% of drug samples that contained opioids in Maryland. When combined with opioids like fentanyl, xylazine enhances the life-threatening effect of respiratory depression caused by opioids, increasing the risk of overdose and death.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that between 2020 and 2021, forensic laboratory identifications of xylazine are increasing across the US at an alarming rate with xylazine-positive overdose deaths increasing by 1,127% in the south, 750% in the west, 500% in the midwest, and more than 100% in the northeast. DEA laboratory findings also indicated that xylazine was most commonly found in polydrug mixtures, often in mixtures containing fentanyl.
“Xylazine combined with fentanyl is an emerging threat to our communities. Expanding our testing and educating providers and patients is an important aspect of our risk reduction strategy,” said Thomas Payne, Chief Operations Officer of PCL. “Our testing is helpful in identifying patients using xylazine giving providers an opportunity to closely monitor the risks associated with it.”
Due to its impact on the opioid crisis, fentanyl mixed (adulterated) with xylazine has been declared an emerging threat by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy and laid out a National Response plan to address the emerging threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. As part of this national effort to fight against this emerging threat, PCL is pleased to provide testing for xylazine along with several fentanyl analogs to help providers identify xylazine use.
About Patients Choice Laboratories
Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a CLIA certified and CAP accredited laboratory based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing throughout the United States. PCL is at the forefront of infectious diseases, pharmacogenetics, blood, and toxicology testing to ensure the health of our communities now and into the future. Learn more about how we are pioneering new ways to provide patient care on our website: pclabsdx.com.
