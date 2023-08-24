As Meeting and Events Continue to Boom, Etherio Welcomes Two Dynamic Leaders to Spearhead Business Development
To accelerate growth and expand its footprint, Etherio appoints Lori Garman and Mike Michel as vice presidents of business development.
Lori and Mike fill pivotal roles in supporting strategic initiatives; fostering partnerships across our meetings, events, and incentives divisions; and expanding our impact for the clients we serve.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to accelerate growth and expand its footprint in the meetings, events, and incentives industry, Etherio announced the appointment of Lori Garman and Mike Michel as vice presidents of business development.
— Rob Johnson
Garman and Michel join Etherio with a wealth of experience and achievements that align with the company's ambitious strategic growth initiatives. Both will be responsible for forging new client partnerships across Etherio's meetings, events, and incentives divisions.
Garman brings a significant background in strategic sales and event marketing. Having most recently served as vice president of events at GPS Destinations, her professional journey includes experience with organizations such as Alchemy3, Urban Events, and LPL Financial and as the owner of her own meeting planning company. Garman, a graduate of Michigan State University, is also a Certified Meeting Planner (CMP).
Michel adds to the Etherio team his extensive expertise in business development and site selection. He previously owned and operated Inline Meeting & Site Selections and held significant roles with Hyatt Hotels and Resorts and Marriott International. A graduate of the University of Missouri, Michel's leadership extends beyond business with his involvement as the former president of Meeting Professionals International Georgia Chapter and the Professional Convention Management Association Southeast Chapter.
Rob Johnson, senior vice president of Etherio's business development team, expressed his enthusiasm about the new hires: "We are excited to have both Lori and Mike on board. They fill pivotal roles in supporting strategic initiatives and driving growth; fostering partnerships across our meetings, events, and incentives divisions; and expanding our impact for the clients we serve."
Impact on Etherio’s Expansion
This evolution underscores Etherio's commitment to excellence and innovation in the meetings, events, and incentives industry. The appointments of Garman and Michel will enhance Etherio's market presence and strengthen its positioning as a leader in meetings, events, and incentives.
About Etherio
Etherio united under single ownership the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI), now poised to provide the most customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive, logistics, and sourcing solutions available to the market. In 2022, Etherio was honored with the CMI25 award for the 16th consecutive year, cementing its place as an industry leader. We're rooted in Atlanta with a worldwide reach and a reputation for delivering excellence.
Jena Dunham
Etherio
+1 404-477-5157
email us here