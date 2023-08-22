Sono Global Holdings, Inc.- Haiti Mining Status, and Plan
Supporting Haiti Economic Development Via its Own resourcesLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sono Global Holdings, Inc., a Nevada, U.S. Registered Company hereinafter referred to as ( “SONO”), is pleased to provide an updated status of its mining claims of Grand Bois in the Republic of Haiti under its wholly owned Haitian law subsidiary company, Ayiti Gold Company S.A., or Ayiti Gold and Sono’s permits Mont-Organise., referred together as the Company.
Ayiti Gold, a Haitian law company, holds a research exploration per the “CONVENTION MINIERE” published in the official gazette of the Republic of Haiti, Le Moniteur. Haiti Gold (BVI), INC with its wholly own subsidiary Ayiti Gold Company S.A were acquired by Sono Global Holdings, Inc. from Eurasian Minerals on January 19, 2016. Such acquisition was issued and approved by the BME.
BACKGROUND INFO:
On February 20, 2013, an open letter signed by 3 Haitian Senators was sent to the Executive Branch for approval which was never given and published. The Senate at the time also adopted a resolution banning all further mining operations in the country. We concluded that this was done to push public opinion and perception in negative manner and create doubt, as well confusion for media and investors towards the mining sector.
Since then and notwithstanding the above, Company and its subsidiary have annually requested certification and attestation validation from the BME and Bureau of Mines and Energy (BME) has always responded positively by certifying and confirming in writing the Company as well as its subsidiary’s permits and their validity with the caveat that “ The Research Permit and the Prospection Permit held by the company for The Grand Bois Deposit and Mont- Organise remain valid and legal”… “However, no mining operation work should be conducted until a review of the new law is conducted and ratified.”
BME’s requirement as the autonomous governing body of the mining sector have always been abided to by Company and its subsidiary.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Company has spent significant amount of moneys in development work, including but not limited to exploration, drilling, testing, metallurgical work, administration, operations, and services etc.
PRODUCTION
The Board of Directors and Management of the Company and its Subsidiary have unanimously agreed to work Jointly with “Resource Generale Corporation” economic plan, that once production starts in the future, the majority of the “Net Revenue post EBIDTA” generated by the company shall be used to support a Haiti Investment Stabilization FUND (HSIF) under the same parameters of RGC.
The HSIF investments will be used as direct capital investment “key enablers” that will provide solutions to address and mitigate the immediate vicinity and near vicinity of the mining operations’ neighborhood key challenges to help generate a sustainable, and equitable program that will improve life in the following sectors (Technology, Healthcare, Education, Urban Infrastructure development, job creations, financial inclusion and SME programs, Agriculture).
HSIF Fund Usage Estimated Assumption:
o Technology : 5% of the Fund would be used to provide readily internet access to schools, universities, companies to help enhance students’ access to technology and knowledge, as well as providing local businesses access to increase their communications, trade capabilities, creating new businesses a matter to increase the purchasing power to local businesses. Example: Starlink internet implementation in Haiti (Ref: https://www.pr.com/press-release/874016 ).
o Healthcare: 5% of the Fund would be used to support healthcare programs including cancer studies.
o Education: 5% of the Fund would be used to support education secondary education programs, vocational school programs, innovation development programs.
o Urban Infrastructure Development: 10% of the Fund would be used to support various urban communities’ development programs, as well funding support for low-income families.
o Job creation: 5% of the Fund would be used to provide financial assistance of existing companies create sustainable jobs to the local communities.
o SME General program: 6% of the Fund would be used to provide small loans to local businesses, new businesses and support entrepreneurship programs.
o SME Women empowerment program: 4% of the Fund would be used to provide small loans to promote women leadership business development, existing businesses that will justify new job creations. Supporting women entrepreneurship.
o Agriculture: 10% of the Fund would be used to support agriculture development, agriculture jobs, trade enhancement.
o Sport Programs: 5% of the Fund would be used to support local athletic programs and parks.
o HSIF Management and oversight/operation: 15% of the Fund would be used to create a transparent, accountable team to oversee, operate, manage, implement, administer, investigate, validate all funds delivered and ensure appropriate return on investment are obtained and reinvest properly.
o FUND Supplement: the remaining 35% of the Fund will remain under the control of the fund, such amount will be use as emergency assistance fund upon disaster or special programs that need funding.
Note: all investments regardless, of its size will require the majority approval of the board
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE
The Company’s management views are clear and concise; as a U.S. Company, we like to remind everyone, we abide by U.S. Laws and regulations above and beyond the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practice Act as amended, 15 U.S.C. §§ 78dd-1, et seq. ("FCPA") (https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/foreign-corrupt-practices-act ) and (18 U.S. Code § 1831 - Economic espionage) and sabotage regardless of the location; we would like to reiterate that any threat(s) regardless of its form that may be poised to the Company its subsidiaries, its partner companies, its assets, its officers, directors, consultants will be immediately reported to the appropriate authorities and appropriate legal measures will be enforced publicly and transparently.
