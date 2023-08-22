Luv Worx Empire Exclusively Distributed by Universal Music Group/Bungalo releases new single “What’s Luv” by Remedy2
Remedy2 is back!WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luv Worx Empire Exclusively Distributed by Universal Music Group/Bungalo presents “What’s Luv” by Remedy2. The new single is heart wrenching and so transparent it will pierce the souls of fans worldwide. Remedy's first National Appearance was at the age of four, on "Showtime in Harlem" in 2003. Along the way he performed in 30 cities with NBA Entertainment's, "Rhythm and Rims Tours ," While on the busy tour, Remedy2 had the opportunity to appear on one of the hottest shows, BET 106 & Park, where he performed in front of hometown celebrity Bow Wow and had a million viewers on his website. The former child entertainer stopped performing and went to college to study Business Music Management but now is back as an adult, with his story to tell. Overcoming the loss of his mother and the break up with his first high school love. It has inspired him to return to his passion, the music. His pain and loss has motivated him to write music that penetrates deep in the heart. His honesty and vulnerability will touch souls, inspire hope and save lives. Remedy2 is currently in the studio working to release his next three singles “Trying”, “Sorry” & “Blue” off his anticipated album “ Luv Remedy”. “What’s Luv” is available now on all digital platforms. Please see link below: https://Remedy2.lnk.to/WhatsLuv
