GEORGIA, August 22 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Board voted to appoint Walter Rabon as the DNR Commissioner, effective immediately. Rabon has served as Interim Commissioner for the Department since July 1, following the departure of former Commissioner Mark Williams.

“Throughout his many years of service to the State of Georgia and our Department of Natural Resources, Walter Rabon has dedicated himself to the mission of protecting hardworking Georgians and their ability to enjoy our outdoor spaces,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I look forward to DNR's continued success ensuring our state is a good steward of its natural resources as he continues to lead the department.”

Walter Rabon currently serves as Interim Commissioner for the Department of Natural Resources. He first began his career with DNR in 1993 as a Conservation Ranger, now referred to as Game Wardens, and worked his way up through the Law Enforcement Division, serving as a Major before becoming Deputy Commissioner. Rabon earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Brenau University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University. He and his wife have three sons and five grandchildren, and they reside in Mansfield, Georgia.